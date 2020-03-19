🔥Gary Neville accuses Boris Johnson of 'zig-zagging' through coronavirus pandemic🔥

Gary Neville has criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for “zig-zagging” through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League will be be suspended until April 30 at the earliest with the country still gripped in the Covid-19 crisis.

The government has sought to keep citizens updated through daily briefings this week but Neville has accused Johnson of providing ‘conflicting’ information.

“In moments of crisis the real leaders stand up and make tough decisions, which sometimes go against the grain of essentially what’s happening,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ The Debate.

“The government at that time [the beginning of the pandemic], through Boris Johnson, were essentially zig-zagging all over the place with their messages. “Even today he’s talked about ‘let’s protect each other.’ I watched his address earlier on and he talked about self-isolating, protect yourself and each other, be resilient on this, but he’s not shut clubs, bars, restaurants, pubs – schools aren’t closing until tomorrow evening.

“The messages are so conflicting from the government and, to be fair, economically driven at times, I have to say. I felt the Premier League saying that the games would continue for another weekend was almost ‘winging it’ to try and get another round in.

“I understand the complexities of it, but I do feel decisive leadership is important […] Every time I see the chief medical officer [Chris Whitty] stood next to Boris Johnson, he looks more and more uncomfortable,” he said.

“He did explain his strategy with the Prime Minister present, and then was challenged by 200 other scientists over the weekend and then Matt Hancock on a Sunday programme suggested they weren’t going to pursue that strategy. Ultimately, I’m not a scientist, but you have to have consistency of message and decisive leadership.​”