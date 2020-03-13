Sport Relief host Gary Lineker warned of “unprecedented times” as he kicked off the charity telethon with a solemn address amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BBC defied the health crisis engulfing the country and held the biennial charity event in front of a live studio audience in Salford.

It said it would do “everything possible to keep people safe” in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The evening began with a subdued entrance from hosts Lineker, former women’s footballer Alex Scott and actor Paddy McGuinness.

Match Of The Day presenter Lineker said the country is living through “extraordinarily and unprecedented times”, adding “never have the vulnerable” been more at risk.

He also promised “a chunk” of the money raised from Sport Relief will go towards those affected by the pandemic.

Proceedings became more upbeat when popstar Rita Ora took to the stage to perform her hit How To Be Lonely.

She had been set to be followed by an intergenerational choir from Wales, with elderly singers teaming up with schoolchildren.

However, it was decided the older performers would stay in Wales as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Instead, the youngsters performed on their own, delivering a poignant cover of You’ve Got A Friend In Me from the Toy Story films.

Sport Relief 2020 will include a Line Of Duty spoof, with the cast from the BBC drama joined by comedian Lee Mack.

And acclaimed drama Killing Eve will also be parodied, with a host of famous Steves falling victim to a blonde assassin.

