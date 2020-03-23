🔥Gary Lineker in self-isolation after son George develops coronavirus symptoms🔥

Gary Lineker has confirmed he is entering self-isolation after spending time with his son, George, who is showing coronavirus symptoms.

The Match of the Day host told his Twitter followers his son had lost all sense of taste and smell.

“In self-isolation as George Lineker has symptoms,” he posted.

“They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much.

“Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, handwashing/distancing but isolation it is.

