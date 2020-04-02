🔥Gary Lineker donates £140,000 to British Red Cross coronavirus appeal🔥

Gary Lineker has announced that he has donated £140,000 to the British Red Cross to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The former England international, who currently works for the BBC and BT Sport, confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he has given two months’ salary to the Society with the aim of raising a total of £1million through a JustGiving fundraising page.

Lineker’s donation comes amid growing calls for professional footballers to take salary cuts with leagues and competitions across the world either being postponed or cancelled amid the spread of Covid-19.

Lineker tweeted: “Decided to donate a couple of months’ salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis.

“Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this.

“If you’d like to join in, it’d be greatly appreciated.”

Lineker’s JustGiving page reads: “I’m donating £140,000 to the British Red Cross emergency response to the Coronavirus crisis in the UK.

“Join me to raise £1,000,000 so they can continue to reach the the most vulnerable, and ensure no-one falls through the gaps during this crisis.

“The British Red Cross has been working flat-out since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak to ensure those hardest-hit have the vital support they need. Whether it’s someone socially isolating who needs food or medication or a refugee now unable to feed their family.

“I’m particularly concerned about vulnerable people’s mental health in this emergency. This is a frightening time for many. The British Red Cross has trained staff and volunteers who are offering psychological support. They are also making sure the most marginalised, including the homeless and refugees can get the essentials they need: medicines, food, emergency accommodation and cash grants.

“Please join me to help the British Red Cross ensure those who need help, get it. All donations will go towards supporting their response to Coronavirus in the UK.”

For more information on how to donate to the appeal, click here.