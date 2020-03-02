gary-barlow-and-wife-dawn-recreate-vintage-holiday-snap-to-mark-20th-wedding-anniversary

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn Andrews recreated a sweet photo from their first holiday together to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Posting on Instagram, the Take That star, 49, shared a snap from 1996 alongside a new shot of him and his wife relaxing on the beach in Petit St Vincent, a private island in the Grenadines.

In both snaps, the couple are seen smiling at the camera while sitting on sun loungers, with a stunning ocean view in the background.

“Same people, same place, 24 years apart,” Barlow wrote.

“Dawn and I went to @petitstvincent January 1996. It was our first holiday together. We always dreamed of going back.

“As this year we’re celebrating 20 years married we thought it would be a good idea. #lookatus.”

The singer’s followers and famous friends noted that the pair barely appeared to have changed despite the two decade gap between the pictures – though Ronan Keating noted that the couple hadn’t managed to recreate the original snap exactly, pointing out: “Sadly the palm tree didn’t make it.”

Take That – In pictures

Petit St Vincent is the southernmost island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is home to an eco-friendly luxury holiday resort, consisting of 22 cottages and villas.

Last week, Barlow shared a handful of posts from his family trip to the Grenadines, including a video of him hiking in this “beautiful part of the world.”

Barlow met Andrews when she joined Take That’s Nobody Else tour as a backing dancer in 1995.

The couple married in 2000 and share three children, Daniel, born in 2000, Emily, born in 2002 and Daisy, born in 2009.

