🔥Gareth Southgate says England 'planning as normal' for Euro 2020 despite Coronavirus fears🔥

Gareth Southgate says England are “planning as normal” for Euro 2020, despite the threat posed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Uefa are confident that this summer’s tournament will be able to go ahead, even though it is being hosted by 12 different European countries, meaning hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to travel to games across the continent.

In preparation, England are due to play two friendlies later this month, against Italy and Denmark. Italy is the European nation that has been worst hit by the outbreak, with a host of top flight domestic matches postponed to try to halt the spread of the disease, and the FA are waiting to see whether the Wembley meeting can take place.

Were either of the games called off, it would be a significant blow for Southgate, who is expected to name his squad towards the end of May, prior to the final tournament warm-up matches.

However, speaking in Amsterdam at the draw for the 2020/21 Uefa Nations League – which Scotland boss Steve Clarke did not attend because of fears over Coronavirus – the Three Lions boss was remaining calm.

“We’re here first and foremost so defying medical science by managing to travel,” he said. “None of us know really, is the reality.

“We’re always guided by the government in this instance. I’m a bit old fashioned and old school, I think you just crack on with life and make sure you follow the sensible guidelines.

“The reality is that the situation is constantly developing and information is constantly coming out. We can’t affect it so we’ll just have to wait and hear but as far as we’re concerned we’re planning as normal.”