🔥GANT Talks: Women of Now In Conversation with Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon🔥

GANT is supporting International Women’s Day 2020 by championing female ambassadors and entrepreneurs, highlighting empowered women who unapologetically take up space in their field and have inspired others to do the same. Entrepreneurial, passionate, and eager to challenge the status quo, these are the women of now.

On Tuesday 10 March, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE – the youngest graduate with a Master’s degree from Oxford; CEO of Stemettes, a social enterprise promoting women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics); and producer of the Women Tech Charge podcast – will be in conversation with Amelia Heathman, digital tech writer at the Evening Standard, discussing female equality and empowerment.

The free event will take place at GANT’s flagship store at 184-186 Regent Street with drinks and nibbles from 6pm – the talk will start at 6.30pm. Spaces are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Guests on the evening will also receive 15 per cent off GANT’s Femme League capsule collection, which is available in stores and online now.

To RSVP, email uk.events@gant.com

To find out more about the event and to shop GANT’s Femme League collection, visit www.gant.co.uk/women-of-now

Terms and Conditions: 18+. Promotion closes at 23.59 on Monday 9 March 2020 or when all 50 spaces available have been allocated. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Spaces are non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. Usual promotion rules apply, see www.standard.co.uk/rules. For further information, please write to Customer Care, Evening Standard Limited, Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street, London, W8 5EE. Promoter: GANT.