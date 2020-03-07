Gant makes his pitch for starting job with four scoreless frames in 5-1 Cardinals win

JUPITER, Fla. — While Democratic presidential hopefuls are dropping out daily, candidates for a Cardinals’ starting position seemingly are increasing. John Gant threw his hat into the ring Saturday and maybe lefthnder Austin Gomber did, too.Gant, who made all 64 of his appearances for the Cardinals in relief in 2019 after starting 19 games the previous season, ripped off four scoreless innings against the Houston Astros Saturday, holding them to one hit.An 11-game winner last season, Gant walked two and struck out three in throwing 52 pitches. He was rewarded with a 5-1 victory, which came largely because the Cardinals scored three unearned runs in the fourth.Matt Wieters doubled in Yadier Molina, who was running on a 3-2 pitch, with two outs in the inning. After Lane Thomas singled, Kolten Wong doubled in both Wieters and Thomas. Sosa homersEdmundo Sosa hit a homer to right in the seventh for the Cardinals.With Miles Mikolas out with a flexor tendon strain, the final spot in the rotation is being contested among Kwang Hyun Kim, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera, Gant and even Gomber, who relieved Gant in the fifth inning.Lefthander Gomber, who has allowed just two runs in eight spring innings after missing much of the 2019 season with a biceps problem at Memphis, permitted one hit and one unearned run in three innings, striking out three and walking one. Tyler Webb, another lefthander, knocked off his fourth consecutive scoreless outing in the eighth and Giovanny Gallegos finished off the ninth, throwing a double play ball to erase a leadoff walk before striking out the final batter. The Astros had just three hits. At the top. . .The top of the Cardinals’ opening-day lineup certainly seems to be taking shape as Wong, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldshmidt and Paul DeJong again occupied the top four spots. Leadoff man Wong has a .429 on-base percentage and cleanup man DeJong has a 1.722 OPS with four homers among nine hits. Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler will hit fifth and sixth and both Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for outfield positions, will be in the lineup, batting seventh and ninth, respectively.John Gant and lefthander Austin Gomber, both of whom are outside candidates for starting slots with the Cardinals, will work the most innings Saturday with lefthanders Brett Cecil and Tyler Webb and righthander Giovanny Gallegos to follow. Camp cutsStarting to winnow their camp roster, the Cardinals optioned lefthander Ricardo Sánchez and infielder Elehuris Montero to Class AA Springfield and righthander Alvaro Seijas to Class A Palm Beach. Reassigned to minor league came was a large group of non-roster players. They were righthanders Akeem Bostick, Nabil Crismatt, Seth Elledge, Alex FaGalde, Griffin Roberts, Angel Rondón and Ramon Santos; first baseman Luken Baker and catchers Julio Rodríguez and Alexis Wilson.Infielder Brad Miller, who has been out nearly a week with lower back inflammation, has begun taking swings but still is unable to play. “He’s still a couple of days away from being seriously considered to play in a game,” said manager Mike Shildt.There also was no further update on lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, whose status for opening day is cloudy in light of the “feel” he does not have while throwing the ball. He is limited to playing catch.No day off for Shildt Shildt, though offered a day off by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, declined the offer the day after his wedding here. “I thought about it, but I’ve got an accountability to this group (of players),” said Shildt, who added his wife, Michelle, “wouldn’t want it any other way.”After being married for the first time, Shildt said he felt “more complete” Saturday. “Feels good,” he said. Cardinals’ lineup 1. Kolten Wong 2b2. Matt Carpenter 3b3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b4. Paul DeJong ss5. Yadier Molina dh6. Dexter Fowler rf7. Tyler O’Neill lf8. Matt Wieters c9. Lane Thomas cfRH John Gant pHouston lineup1. Josh Reddick rf2. Jose Altuve dh3. Kyle Tucker lf4. Yuli Gurriell 1b5. Carlos Correa ss6. Aledmys Diaz 2b7. Martin Maldonado c8. Abraham Toro 3b9. Drew Ferguson cfRH Brandon Bielak p

