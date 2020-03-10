🔥Gangs, weed and crime: Impact of school exclusion🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

When Clinton was 11 and just two months into his first term at secondary school in south London, he brought a knife into school. At the time, he was being bullied by two boys.

Clinton told his father, who lived apart from him in east London, that he was feeling so picked on that he wanted to jump from the balcony and kill himself. His father implored him to tell his teacher, who reprimanded the boys. But after school, the bullies were waiting.

Clinton, now a 17-year-old who has taken up boxing, said: “They came at me with eight older boys and they surrounded me and started punching me until a mother intervened and they ran off. When I got home, I went straight to my bedroom and spoke to no one. I was bruised, upset and angry.

“Next morning, I took a knife from the kitchen woodblock and took it to school. I had never done anything like that before and had no intention of using it. It was for protection only.”

That single mistake was to change Clinton’s life. He showed the knife to a friend, who reported him to the headteacher, who immediately permanently excluded him and banished him to the local pupil referral unit.

Clinton had crossed a red line that, for many schools, results in permanent exclusion. Yet Clinton was not violent and had never been involved in crime. He was vulnerable, unhappy, naive and felt he had no adult to turn to.​

30%

of parents were unaware of their child’s exclusion policy

47%

say explanation for child’s exclusion was unclear

51%

say school’s communication with child during exclusion process was very poor

Source: Coram charity, 124 online surveys, 2018

It is Clinton’s account of what happened next that goes to the heart of how pupil referral units can, instead of being a necessary corrective, sometimes precipitate a child towards criminality. “I was sent to a pupil referral unit. There were about 40 kids. Fights every day. I didn’t feel safe. But then I made friends with a boy two years older and in some of my classes. He introduced me to his gang and to smoking cannabis.”

Clinton started going home later and later, then not going home at all. “When I was 12, I ran away four times. I was sleeping on buses and in parks. One time, the gang asked me to deliver a gun and steal knives from supermarkets. There were about eight in the gang, all over 14. The ringleader was 18. They carried knives and looked to stab up enemies. The knife my friend carried was not for defence, it was to kill.”

Within eight months of arriving at the PRU, Clinton was in a criminal gang, carried a knife every day, sold cannabis, got into fights and stole alcohol and tobacco. His father became increasingly alarmed. “I saw he had no chance if he stayed at that PRU,” he said. “You can’t put a child in a negative situation every day and expect a positive outcome. When Clinton was 13, I lobbied to get him into a mainstream school.”

Clinton was given a place in an east London mainstream school and stayed almost two years, but he struggled to catch up academically and fit in socially. At 15, he was permanently excluded again, this time for an accumulation of poor behaviour, and now attends another school in east London which he says is calm and where he is happy.

But the biggest transformation came when, at the suggestion of his father, Clinton took up boxing. His dad said: “I realised Clinton had problems with his self-esteem and that boxing could help him lose weight and build his discipline and strength to make better choices.”

Clinton started training every day. A youth worker told the Standard that Clinton has become a model student and that they get him to train younger kids. “Boxing has made Clinton come out of his shell,” said his father. As we spoke, Clinton laced up his gloves and started sparring. I watched a boy transformed, moving with lightning speed, punching with awesome power.

How good is he? “I box with kids a lot bigger and older than me and I’m bossing the ring,” said Clinton. “My self-esteem was low but because of dad and boxing, I’ve started to fix up and bloom. I have been told I am good enough to turn pro, but that’s in the future. I want to fight for Britain in the 2024 Olympics.”

Clinton’s name and age have been changed.

Were school governors right to exclude?

North London Head

“Generally, a child bringing a knife into school means permanent exclusion. Even if a child says they had no intention of using it, other parents would be concerned if the child was not moved on. I would avoid permanent exclusion to a PRU and ask a local head to take him on a managed move. That way he is given a fresh start.”

South London Head

“Sadly this is all too familiar. As it was a one-off, I might look to place him in the on-site inclusion unit, if the school has one, or arrange a managed move to another mainstream school to give him a fresh start. But it’s difficult because you cannot give the message that sometimes a knife is ok. It also depends on school discipline policy. Many schools are revising their policies to allow the head more discretion.