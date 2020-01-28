🔥Ganesh Acharya responds to harassment accusations: Being targetted since I’m supporting dancers over dance coordinators🔥

A 33-year-old woman has reportedly accused dancer and choreographer Ganesh Acharya of depriving her of work and demanding commission for getting her work projects.

The complainant has further alleged that Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), forced her to watch adult videos.

However, Acharya claims that these allegations are false and that is being targetted owing to his stance in the IFTCA. “I haven’t met her [the complainant] personally. Such allegations will come up as I have taken a stand against coordinators and supported dance masters and dancers. Why should the federation have dance coordinators? Due to exploitation by these coordinators, today dancers are in the worst condition. Since I’m supporting dancers and dance masters, I am being targetted. And I will continue to fight against them and will keep supporting these dancers. I’ll file a defamation case agaisnt them, as I want to teach them a lesson,” the choreographer told Firstpost.

Ganesh Acharya. Image from Twitter

Saroj Khan, a noted choreographer had earlier accused Acharya of exploiting his dancers as well as maligning the stature of Cine Dancers Association (CDA).

The complaint against Acharya has been filed at the Maharashtra Women’s Commission and Amboli Police Station.

The complainant, who is a choreographer at the IFTCA, further alleged that Acharya has been harassing her ever since he became the General Secretary of the association.

Terming Acharya a “womaniser,” the woman, in the complaint, said that she always found the senior choreographer watching adult videos in his office and on confrontation he forced her to watch it too.

The complainant also alleged that since she did not agree to Acharya’s terms, he sought revenge from her and got her IFTCA membership suspended and further issued a letter to choreographers instructing them not to work with her.

The woman claimed that she was attacked by Acharya’s teammates on his instructions when she reached at a meeting of IFTCA to put forward her points following her suspension.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 16: 10: 35 IST