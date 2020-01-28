🔥Ganesh Acharya accused of forcing female choreographer to watch adult videos, depriving her of work🔥

Ganesh Acharya in ‘Birju’ Video SongYouTube screenshot

A 33-year-old woman has accused Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharaya of forcing her to watch sexual content and depriving her of work. A complaint against Ganesh has been filed at the Women’s Commission and the Amboli police station in Maharashtra.

This is not the first time Ganesh has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Saroj Khan accused Ganesh

The allegation follows the recent accusations made by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, wherein she said that Ganesh has exploited his dancers and also used his power and position to harm the Cine Dancers Association (CDA). However, he had rejected such claims on Friday.

“Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it. Five coordinators were appointed for CDA by taking Rs 15 lakh from them. 217 masters have signed a letter that they do not need coordinators. Do the Federation people know dancing.. Do they know who is a good dancer. Saroj ji should come forward to help dancers. There is a need of re-election for the CDA,” he had said in his defence.

Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar and Ganesh

While Tanushree had accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were filming for the 2008 feature ‘Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss’, Ganesh was also mentioned in her complaint.

Tanushree DuttaANI

Calling him a “two-faced person”, Tanushree in an interview had said, “He’s a bloody liar and a two-faced person. He’s going to say all that. And 10 years ago, he was one of those people who were equally complicit in the harassment. He won’t admit it.”

Ganesh is well-known in Bollywood choreographer and has been a part of films like ‘Hey Bro’, ‘ABCD: Anobody Can Dance’ and ‘Zero’ among others.