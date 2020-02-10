🔥Gaming technology to be used to test former footballers for dementia🔥

University of East Anglia (UEA) researchers are launching a project to test former professional football players for early signs of dementia using gaming technology.

The initiative follows research by the University of Glasgow, which found that the risk of retired male players developing Alzheimer’s disease – the most common cause of dementia – was five times greater than for the average person.

UEA previously developed Sea Hero Quest, a mobile phone game devised to detect those at risk of Alzheimer’s, and plan to use similar technology in their new trials.

The new programme will focus predominantly on spacial navigation, because while memory loss is a key symptom of dementia once the disease has taken hold, recent UEA research suggests it is possible to detect spacial navigational issues some years before memory problems arise.

“We now understand that a key element in the management of dementia is that early detection is very important,” lead researcher Dr Michael Grey, from UEA’s School of Health Sciences, told the Evening Standard.

“There are treatments that can slow symptom onset and severity.”

UAE is currently looking for retired male and female football players of 50 to take part in the SCORES project (Screening Cognitive Outcomes after Repetitive head impact Exposure in Sport); tests will take place mostly online and partially in a laboratory.

“We now know that there is much higher risk of dementia in former professional footballers, and we think this is related to repetitive heading of the ball,” Dr. Grey explained. “We do not know if this extends to the amateur level.”

He continued: “We will be working with former professional players to investigate and track their brain health over time. We hope to follow these footballers for the rest of their lives.”

The project is being backed by former Norwich City Football Club striker Iwan Roberts, who played more than 600 professional games over his career. It has a £1m funding goal attached, which the university hopes will be at least 10 per cent crowd-sourced.

As to what might happen to football should headers be found responsible for the dementia increase among its players, Dr. Grey said: “it’s all about reducing the exposure to head trauma”. “Headers will always be a part of the game. There are however things we can do now…

“Children are more at risk of damage than adults so we can start there – limit heading in practice, introduce it to the game slowly, concentrate on the ground game, and remove heading in very young children.

He added: “For adults we should be limiting heading in practices.”

UEA’s research will focus predominantly on players from the East of England, but it is hoped the trials will be extended nationally later on in the year.