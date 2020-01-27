🔥Games Inbox: Metal Gear Solid remake, Resident Evil in space, and BioWare’s Knights Of The Old Republic 3🔥

The Monday Inbox thinks Sonic The Hedeghog could outgross Detective Pikachu, as one reader is shocked at Stranger’s Wrath price on Switch.

Solid suggestions



Despite the delay I’m still really looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, if only because I’m always fascinated to see really old games revamped with modern technology. I don’t really care about remasters but a full remake can be a beautiful thing and I absolutely loved Resident Evil 2.

So as you can imagine I’m very interested to see what Bluepoint are working on next, after their excellent work on Shadow Of The Colossus. All the rumours point towards the new game on the PlayStation 5 being Demon’s Souls but despite what I’ve just said that seems a bit underwhelming, especially for a launch game. Admittedly it’s been a long, long time since I’ve played it but I don’t remember it doing anything that Dark Souls didn’t and I’d much rather have a full remake of that – even though it would still be far from top of my list.

I’m hoping it’s something much more iconic and always preferred the suggestions of the first Metal Gear Solid. That would be a great exclusive for Sony (until it goes on PC!) and something that would serve a real purpose given the original looks absolutely terrible by modern standards and has a lot of control issues.

Other ones I’d love to see, that aren’t quite on the same level are Soul Reaver, Silent Hill, and Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time, plus a bunch of Nintendo games from the N64 era. Not only are remakes fun but they’re basically necessary to show why some classics are thought of that way. Silent Hill, for example, is basically unplayable now but it’s a fantastic game I’d love to see revamped.

Googolth

Sci-fi evil



I will be so hyped if that rumour about non-Resident Evil remakes from Capcom turns out to be. I’m resigned to the fact that Onimusha will probably be first, which I don’t care about that much, but it’s cool and I’d definitely still get it. But to get Dino Crisis after would be amazing, especially if that ends up with it getting new sequels too.

The Resident Evil formula is so adaptable I’d love for them to do other new franchises too using the same basic set-up. There’s tons of basic horror and action scenarios they haven’t used, something to do with aliens or sci-fi being the most obvious one. Onimusha is supernatural but a very Japanese style so maybe a more Western take on things like werewolves, ghosts, and vampires?

I’d much rather see the Resi formula be used through history than Assassin’s Creed as in Resi the action is actually good. Vikings, Ancient Egypt, India, I could see any of them working really well. Get to it Capcom!

Woody

Giant indie



I would prefer a new Knights Of The Old Republic rather than a remake, the sort of soft reboot idea in your story sounds just about right to me. The problem is that you need BioWare at the top of their game for that, not the twice-defeated remnant you have now.

It also seems to me that they’ve got too much on their plate at the moment to be doing a third game, assuming the stuff about Dragon Age 4 and a new Mass Effect are true. Personally I’d look for another studio to work on it. Except they can’t use Obsidian because Microsoft bought them.

I’d love to see the team behind God Of War take a crack but that seems unlikely, ditto with CD Projekt. At one point I’d be interested in seeing Bethesda try but not now and EA wouldn’t sub-contract it out like that anyway. I don’t actually know any independent developer that would have the size and experience to do a project like that anymore. I guess Microsoft’s recent spending spree has left us with almost no large-sized indie developers around anymore, which seems bad.

Dibble

Nostalgia speed



I could actually see the Sonic The Hedgehog movie doing better than Detective Pikachu in the end, at least by a bit. Pokémon looked great but all the creatures were very familiar at the time so it was never able to use the most powerful cinematic technique: nostalgia.

I bet many people have never thought about Sonic for years, probably decades, so now the character actually looks like him, and seems to be doing Sonic type things in the trailer, it’ll do really well. Unlike most pokémon, Sonic can talk and to kids that don’t know who he is he’ll just come across as a funny talking animal. Like Rocket Raccoon.

Jim Carrey is probably a bit past it at this point but he seems to be putting in a good effort so maybe it’ll be his last hurrah. I’m optimistic I think it’ll be half decent and a bit hit.

Zebra

Odd price



Huzzah! Stranger’s Wrath, my favourite Oddworld Inhabitants game, has been released on the Switch.

But… someone at Nintendo, or indeed Oddworld themselves, seem to have mistakenly added a 2 onto the beginning of what should be a £6.99 game. Are they having a giraffe? £26.99?! AND it’s digital only. I might have stumped up maybe £15.99 for a physical copy, but that price was plucked from Cloud Cuckoo Land, surely? I honestly went into the eShop expecting somewhere in the region of £6.99 to £8.99, but I am truly gobsmacked by this.

I don’t expect something for nothing, but I can’t be the only one who finds that price wildly out of touch. Can I?

I guess I’ll need to dig out my OG Xbox or PlayStation 3 for the foreseeable, then.

Phil Spearpoint

GC: It’s not down to Nintendo what someone else charges for their games.

Audio component



RE: David. If you have just spent £2.5K to get an incremental improvement on visual fidelity with your new TV, I can’t begin to explain how disappointed I was to read you’re just using it’s integral speakers, especially with your old LG…

You don’t have to get yourself a 7.1 or 9.1 system, even the cheapest 2.1 system (sound bar and sub) will make a massive improvement on your home cinema experience.

Something like the Samsung HW-R430, which is just over £100, will have much more of an impact than the last £2.5K you spent would have.

You can go a lot higher than that, but start simple and you’ll be amazed at the improvement in immersion across all media.

That also goes for everyone else who is obsessing over cinematic experience and ignoring such a massive part of it.

Antony White

Definitive Edition



If it’s true that the reason Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed is because it doesn’t run all that well on the current gen of consoles do you think I’d be better off waiting for it to be released on PlayStation 5?

I love The Witcher 3 and was looking forward to Cyberpunk but obviously I want the optimum experience and I’m prepared to wait for the next gen of consoles to play it if that’s what it takes.

Mitchell

GC: Whatever is, or isn’t, going on the optimum experience was clearly never going to be on the current gen consoles. It all depends how urgently you want to play it and when you intend to get a PlayStation 5.

Touching tribute



It kind of pains me seeing the Wii U being the butt of jokes, but I can’t pretend it doesn’t deserve it. I just can’t begin to imagine what anyone at Nintendo were thinking when they designed it, named, or came up with its games. And I say that as someone that’s had a lot of fun with Nintendo Land.

But the whole thing with the GamePad is just so weirdly specific and unnecessary. It works really well with about three of the Nintendo Land games and that’s almost it for its entire line-up. Most of the others don’t use it for anything important or even at all. There’s quite a few putting the map on the bottom screen and that’s usually about as inventive as anything gets.

Looking back at the console now you realise that the idea was ‘a console that works like a tablet’ but the technology and cost of things at the time meant you ended up with something barely anymore powerful than a Wii with a screen that was way, way worse than even relatively cheap tablets. The Switch was basically the same idea but at a time where it could work properly, so that proves it was a good idea in theory.

I just don’t understand why so few Switch games use the touchscreen. If it is Nintendo putting pressure then why? The Switch’s screen is actually pretty nice, with multi-touch that no previous Nintendo console had and yet that’s all but ignored. Considering how inventive they got with the DS touchscreen I find that very odd.

Ansel

Inbox also-rans



Isn’t completely out of the realms of possibility a Switch Pro would be more powerful, but like the PS4 Pro/Xbox One X, it primarily adds some bells and whistles but at slightly higher resolution docked and portably.

Kiran

Any chance Tetris Effect will come to Xbox in your opinion? Also, are there any similar psychedelic games on Xbox Game Pass you can recommend in the meantime?

Jag

GC: There’s a reasonable chance, the biggest problem is likely to be that the original didn’t seem to sell all that well. Have you tried Thumper, as another game that mixes music and gameplay together very well?

This week’s Hot Topic



The question for this weekend’s Inbox was suggested by reader Franky, who asks what was your favourite game of 2019… that wasn’t released in 2019?

We’ll be running our annual Reader’s Top 20 of the year shortly but what game did you enjoy most last year that wasn’t a new release? Was it something that’s been in your backlog for a while, a game you’ve played before that you’ve returned to, or an ongoing online title that you’ve been playing for a long time?

How much of your time do you spend playing new games versus older ones and how big is your backlog at the moment? How do you rate the game in question compared to newer releases and your all-time favourites?

