🔥Game Of Thrones Star Reportedly Eyed For William Birkin In Resident Evil Reboot🔥

The more casting news we hear about the Resident Evil movie reboot, the more we get a picture of what the project will be like. It’s being directed by 47 Meters Down helmer Johannes Roberts, who’s promised a “super, super scary” movie that’ll “get back to the roots of the games” and we’ve also heard recently that the film is eyeing Titans star Brenton Thwaites and Zombieland‘s Abigail Breslin as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, respectively. That (and reports of Albert Wesker being involved) seemed to indicate that the film would adapt the first Resident Evil game, which stars those characters.

But more recent news seems to point towards some kind of Resident Evil 2 adaptation. Or perhaps a mix of both. And that’s because we’ve heard talk of casting for Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Brian Irons and now, William Birkin. That’s right, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor would return as Obi-Wan in a D+ show and Disney is doing a live-action Bambi, both of which are now confirmed – Birkin is part of the movie and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen (who played Jorah Mormont in the series) is up for the part.

For those unfamiliar with the game, William Birkin was the head scientist at Umbrella’s secret Raccoon City laboratory. As is the case with most Resident Evil villains, he soon became a giant virus-fueled mutant covered in eyeballs and tentacles, hunting for his daughter Sherry.

So, right now it seems like the pic might be a loose adaptation of Resident Evil 2 that also includes the Resident Evil characters as part of the story. In any case, it certainly doesn’t seem like it’ll be sticking strictly to any one title in the series. Given the immense popularity and sky-high sales of Capcom’s 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake, the urban setting makes a decent amount of sense, too. Still, I’m a bit disappointed that the production seems to be skipping over the original game, as I’d have liked to see the iconic Spencer Mansion recreated on screen.

However this film turns out, 2020 looks set to be a bumper year for fans. The highly-anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake is released on April 3rd (a demo is rumored to be landing soon) and we’re also due an official announcement of the Netflix series, which will show the effects of the T-virus on a small town. Here’s hoping for more concrete news on the movie soon, though.