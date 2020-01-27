🔥Game of Thrones star Paul Kaye admits he never watched a single episode🔥

Game of Thrones star Paul Kaye admitted he has never watched a single episode of the show he stars in and we refuse to believe it.

The star, who plays Thoros of Myr has only one thing he starred in and it was only because he had to.

Speaking about the fantasy show’s fans to The Mirror, Paul explained: ‘Every now and then you get a message asking if you can record something celebratory for a fan.

‘I’ve learnt a bit of Dothraki and that’s my new party trick – I haven’t got a clue what it means. It’s a few lines I can say, but I send it to everyone I record a message for and pretend it means happy birthday, or have a great wedding, or whatever.’

He continued, shocking us all: ‘I’ve still never seen Game Of Thrones so that works for me.’

But, but you’re in it…

The 55-year-old bravely continued: ‘I don’t watch myself. I did for Three Girls because I met the father I was playing and it broke my heart, so I didn’t want to fk it up.’

In season seven of Game of Thrones, his character travelled up north beyond the wall and gets taken as prisoner by some wildlings.

Not that he would know how tense it was, he’s never watched it.

The star, who is best known for playing fake TV reporter Dennis Pennis, barely gets recognised anymore and it’s about time we put some respect on his name.

He explained: ‘The only time I ever got recognised was after the third series of Game Of Thrones because I had the top knot and beard.

‘Now I’d have blended in, as that look has oddly been adopted by estate agents.’

On the bright side, not watching Game of Thrones just meant he missed the show’s finale that caused a huge uproar.

Instead, he got to sleep in peace.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Jon Snow and Robb Stark reunited as Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Richard Madden shoot Marvel epic The Eternals

MORE: Game of Thrones alternative ending confirmed by George RR Martin: Will Jon Snow kill Daenerys and who takes the Iron Throne?





