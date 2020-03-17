🔥Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju reveals he has coronavirus🔥

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Hivju, 41, shared the news on Instagram and reassured fans that while he is “self-isolating at home for as long as it takes,” he is only suffering from “mild symptoms of a cold.”

Next to a snap of himself and his wife, the actor wrote: “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Urging his followers to seek official information on coronavirus from their respective country’s advice centres, he concluded: “Follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.”

A handful of famous faces have so far publicly confirmed that they have coronavirus with Luther actor Idris Elba revealing his health news on Monday night.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also been confirmed as suffering from the virus and after a week of care, discharged from hospital.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid one of the many Brits currently in self-isolation following updated government guidelines.

Speaking via videolink on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, she explained one of her two sons has developed a “persistent cough” – one of the coronavirus symptoms.

She said: “That means that immediately I thought ‘I can’t go into work’ and work with you guys for 14 days.

“The children are off and, of course, we are effectively two households because like many families we are a separated family, so we have two families who have gone into self-isolation.”