🔥Gambit Movie Reportedly Back On Track, New Actor Eyed For Lead🔥

Remember back in 2017 when Channing Tatum came onstage at Comic-Con to officially announce he was playing Gambit? He was taking photos with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and X-Men fans felt like they were finally getting a standalone movie for one of their favorite characters. That seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it?

Of course, Tatum eventually exited the project after Fox couldn’t lock down a director and then Disney bought Fox, throwing the potential franchise into further limbo. Now, however, it appears as if things are back on track. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk series was coming to Disney Plus and a Green Lantern show is in the works for HBO Max, both of which turned out to be correct – Marvel apparently likes the current script and wants to make the movie as soon as possible.

They’ll recast the main role and are apparently looking to bring back one of the many directors who was originally attached, Gore Verbinski. Of course, most people won’t believe that Gambit is actually happening until they actually sit down in the theater to watch it, but we’re told that it’s back on the table and Marvel is hoping to get it into production soon.

Based on Verbinski’s track record though, the studio might have pay a lot of money for his version of the film. If they end up going with him, that is. His Pirates of the Caribbean movies exceeded $250 million each and even The Lone Ranger carried a similar price tag. But he obviously has the experience and visual flair for helming massive projects and would be a great choice for the pic.

In any case, given that the only time we’ve seen Gambit on the big screen it was in the awful 2009 film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it’s definitely time for something new and we look forward to learning who Marvel ends up going with for the lead role.