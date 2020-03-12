Galactic cancels Delmar Hall concert ‘due to safety concerns

GalacticCourtesy of the artist

Tonight’s Galactic concert at Delmar Hall is canceled; the information has been posted on the venue’s website with a message from the band.“There is nothing Galactic wanted more than to celebrate their 25th Anniversary with you. Unfortunately, due to safety concerns surrounding specific dates on their upcoming run, Galactic is canceling their tour through the end of March.”Refunds are available at point of purchase.The band promises to be back as soon as possible.Get more information at delmarhall.com.Pearl Jam and Zac Brown Band recently postponed tour dates including St. Louis for the same concerns.

