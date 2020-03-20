🔥Gal Gadot Tried To Do Something Nice With ‘Imagine.’ It Didn’t Go Over So Hot🔥

We’re living in tense times. It’s easier to agitate when events have been cancelled left and right, movie theaters have closed down and everyone’s staying home with their family members – maybe estranged roommates? There’s a lot of unprecedented situations being dealt with right now. We could use a hero right about now. What about Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot? The DCEU icon recently took to social media to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” with a ton of celebrities, but fans were not into it. Check it out:

It sounds like her message didn’t quite stuck the landing, did it? There’s a lot of people out there without the luxury of staying home or getting tested for the coronavirus. This Twitter user called for celebrities to do more than just sing to their phones:

Hey celebs, we don’t want to be sung to. We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare. #imagine— Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) March 19, 2020

Now there is certainly some of that going around. As late night shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have transitioned to at-home programming, they are highlighting a number of charities and donating to them. And it seems like fans were hoping for more of that proactivity with Gal Gadot’s celebrity sing-a-long. Here’s another one:

“Imagine” if celebrities came together to donate money/resources to people actually need it I wonder if they can :)— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) March 19, 2020

It’s a good day to be a meme creator. There’s more time to think them up and a wider audience for it. This one ruthlessly compares Gal Gadot and other celebrities to the rich family from Best Picture winner, Parasite:

The internet likes to hate, but at least some people were touched by seeing actors like Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Amy Adams and OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter sing to the tune. Here’s a different reaction:

this is one of those videos where I and everyone I know online roasts the shit out of it and then I get on a video conference with my coworkers and they’re like “omg did you see that really cute video with the celebs singing Imagine??” https://t.co/n00b6F33Ly— ashley ray (@theashleyray) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot meant well! She joins a slew of celebrities posting from their homes to stay indoors and stay positive during this time. Arnold Schwarzenegger totally posted from his hot tub to tell fans to “Put the cookie down!” and stop spring breaking in this crisis. Tom Hanks, who tested positive for coronavirus with his wife, Rita Wilson, is in isolation in Australia eating vegemite.

What do you think about Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video? Comment and vote in our poll below.

What did you think about Gal Gadot’s Imagine video?