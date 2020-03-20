🔥Gal Gadot shares old clip of Millie Bobby Brown singing Imagine thinking it was a fan submission🔥

Gal Gadot’s sincere, star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine received a mixed response when she posted it on Instagram yesterday.

Many social media users deemed the video a cringe-worthy attempt to uplift people during the coronavirus crisis.

Gadot has not yet addressed the criticism of her clip – which featured stars such as Amy Adams, Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell – but she has been sharing a bunch of fan versions on her Instagram story.

But it seems as if the actress isn’t verifying the videos before she reposts.

One Twitter user, @filmcupid, managed to fool Gadot into thinking an old video of Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown singing Imagine in 2016 was actually a fan submission.

She took a screen recording of her message to Gadot, and can be heard hysterically laughing as she realises Gadot fell for the trick.

The original is actually a now-deleted cover Brown uploaded to her YouTube account at the age of 12 in 2016.

The user, @filmcupid, told The Daily Dot that she never expected Gadot to fall for the joke.

“That video of Millie is a well-known meme, and there were jokes connecting the Gal Gadot video and the Millie video on my timeline,” she said.

“What made me just go for it was when my friend tweeted ‘someone post this and tag Gal in this.’ …I’ve been a fan of Gal for around three years now so I was shocked. I really didn’t think she’d see it.”

Gadot’s original video has already been parodied to the ends of the earth in the one day it has been online.

British comedian Joe Lycett (aka Hugo Boss) fronted a parody version of the song that had a group of UK comedians singing an altered version of Imagine, centred around the repetition of the word “bd”.

Meanwhile, stars such as Charli XCX and Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan posted their own parodies of the clip.