🔥Gal Gadot leads celebrity cover of John Lennon's Imagine🔥

Actress Gal Gadot led a star-studded cover of John Lennon’s Imagine as celebrities including Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan attempted to lift spirits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video viewed more than two million times on Instagram, Israeli Wonder Woman star Gadot explains she has been in isolation for six days and the global crisis has left her feeling “philosophical”.

The 34-year-old added she had been inspired by a viral video from Italy – which is in lockdown after being devastated by the virus – of a man playing Imagine on his trumpet while quarantined neighbours join in from their homes.

Gadot sang the intro to Lennon’s 1971 classic before a host of celebrities took it in turns to sing portions of the song.

As well as Oscar-winning actress Portman and Northern Irish star Dornan, they include Sia, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr, Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth and Maya Rudolph.

Gadot captioned the post: “We are in this together, we will get through it together.

“Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

The video soon went viral and was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the US – but not all were a fan of the cover, with some users criticising the video as an empty gesture considering the combined wealth of the stars.

“Imagine – IMAGINE – having $17 million dollars and thinking that making a video clip of you singing one line of a song would help anyone,” wrote one user.

“Imagine being this wealthy & with such a giant platform u cud be promoting social distancing or buying ventilators & covering rent imagine thinking what ppl need is a 70s song bout living for today,” wrote another.

The Twitter account for the band Unknown Mortal Orchestra wrote: “just saw the gal gadot imagine video thing and i think it maybe ruined music for me.”

Gadot previously posted about her time in quarantine, saying staying home is her “super power”.

“Please everyone take care of yourself, your loved ones and us all. This situation should not be taken lightly.

“The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this Very contagious virus… the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives.”