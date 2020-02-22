🔥Gabriel Jesus comes off bench to net winner as Man City edge past Leicester despite Aguero penalty miss🔥

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to strike home a late winner as Manchester City beat Leicester 1-0 in a tight encounter at the King Power Stadium.

City coach Pep Guardiola made three changes from the side that beat West Ham on Wednesday, handing a start to former Leicester man Riyad Mahrez.

But it was the Premier League’s top scorer Jamie Vardy who almost opened the scoring, striking against the woodwork in the eighth minute to hand a warning to the champions.

Ilkay Gundogan then spurned a great chance to put City ahead after some fine work from Mahrez and Sergio Aguero.

Leicester felt they should have had a penalty when Kevin De Bruyne appeared to handle in the box from James Maddison’s free-kick.

Ederson was twice forced into action to deny Maddison and then clattered Kelechi Iheanacho after a 50-50 aerial ball, with the Nigerian subtituted at the break.

It was just as close after the interval with De Bruyne going close.

On the hour mark, City got their chance to go ahead when Dennis Praet handled Gundogan’s shot, with VAR telling referee Paul Tierney to point to the spot.

Aguero stepped up, powerful his effort down the middle, only for Schmeichel to save brilliantly with his legs, before the striker had a chance a minute after.

When the Argentinian was substituted, on came Jesus and the striker made an immediate impact when Mahrez raced through and sent in the 23-year-old, who finished calmly past Schmeichel to hand City all three points to make it two wins in four days.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-22T19:22:07.000Z

FULL TIME | Leicester 0-1 Man CityJesus’ late strike seals the win for the champions after Aguero’s penalty miss.

Photo: PA

2020-02-22T19:18:22.000Z

90 mins: Three minutes for City to hang on.

2020-02-22T19:15:19.420Z

87 mins: Leicester lose the ball on the edge of their own box after a poor rollout from Schmeichel and Bernardo flashes a shot just wide of the post.

SUBS

2020-02-22T19:12:29.283Z

83 mins: Leicester might feel hard done by with the scoreline because they have threatened to find the opener themselves.Brendan Rodgers sends on Matty James for his first appearance in two years, replacing Praet.

GOAL!

2020-02-22T19:08:29.026Z

Leicester 0-1 Man City | Gabriel Jesus 80’City find the opener at long last! Mahrez threads a pass into the Brazilian and he slides past Schmeichel to score a crucial goal.What an impact!

Photo: Reuters

SUBS

2020-02-22T19:05:38.000Z

76 mins: Jesus does indeed come on to replace Aguero.

2020-02-22T19:03:13.296Z

74 mins: This game is on a knife edge at the moment and in truth, either side could easily win it.City look determined to make up for Aguero’s penalty miss – and we might see Gabriel Jesus soon.

2020-02-22T18:59:36.443Z

70 mins: Pereira sends a diagonal cross into the path of Vardy, who hits it first time but spurns it wide.

2020-02-22T18:57:08.000Z

68 mins: Walker clatters his England team-mate with a big challenge on Chilwell and it’s out for a corner.

2020-02-22T18:51:01.000Z

63 mins: Aguero wide!Not a great couple of minutes for the Argentine, who gets in behind Soyuncu but strikes straight at Schmeichel.The Dane has had a fine game so far.

2020-02-22T18:50:29.390Z

62 mins: PENALTY SAVED!Aguero steps up confidently and hits it low and hard down the middle, but Schmiechel gets a strong leg to it!

Photo: Reuters

2020-02-22T18:49:23.466Z

60 mins: VAR awards a penalty to Man City!Praet is adjudged to have handled Gundogan’s effort and consulting VAR, referee Paul Tierney points to the spot.Aguero will take…

SUBS

2020-02-22T18:46:02.883Z

57 mins: Laporte continues his comeback from injury with another 57 minutes under his belt.Guardiola doesn’t seem too happy with the organisation of his backline though and has sent on Nicolas Otamendi.

2020-02-22T18:41:49.916Z

53 mins: Fine save from Schmeichel!De Bruyne must have thought he scored!City break away at pace and Rodri finds De Bruyne out on the left. He waits to create some space before unleashing a snapshot and Schmeichel gets a strong hand to keep out the low effort.

Photo: PA

2020-02-22T18:37:25.500Z

49 mins: Leicester have come bursting out of the blocks and piece together a lovely move down the right with Pereira.Chilwell is open at the far post, but the chance goes begging when the Portuguese full-back’s cross is flicked on by Vardy into the path of Fernandinho, who clears.

2020-02-22T18:34:06.726Z

46 mins: Barnes gets on the ball almost instantly, bursting past Laporte down the right flank and trying to pick out Vardy, but Ederson reads the cross well.

KICK OFF

2020-02-22T18:33:37.756Z

SECOND HALF We’re back underway at the King Power. We will see some goals?

SUBS

2020-02-22T18:33:11.650Z

Leicester have made a change at the break.The club are taking no risks with Iheanacho after suffering that blow to the head and Harvey Barnes is on to replace him.

2020-02-22T18:25:16.000Z

Pep Guardiola certainly wouldn’t have been surprised with how Leicester attacked in that first half, pressing high up the pitch to win the ball.But the Catalan will know that with his side facing a possible points deduction, every point is crucial. And with a four-point gap to Leicester, a draw may not be the worst result.

HALF TIME

2020-02-22T18:17:53.190Z

HALF TIME | Leicester 0-0 Man CityVardy hit the post early on but since then it’s been quite an even contest.Leicester will be the happier of the two sides so far though.

Photo: Getty

Leicester XI: Ederson: Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho (C), Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Aguero, Mahrez.

Subs: Bravo, Stones, Jesus, Silva, Cancelo, Otamendi, Foden

Man City XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Chilwell; Praet, Tielemans, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Morgan, James, Albrighton, Pérez, Barnes.