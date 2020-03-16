🔥G7 leaders say response to coronavirus outbreak is ‘foremost priority’🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven countries said on Monday they are making their response to the coronavirus pandemic a priority and will coordinate public health measures to help stabilize the global economy.

“By acting together, we will work to resolve the health and economic risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and set the stage for a strong recovery of strong, sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” the G7 leaders said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu

You May Also Like

heidi-klum-and-her-husband-distancing-themselves-as-they-fear-they-might-have-contracted-coronavirus!-check-out-how-they-are-handling-it.

Heidi Klum And Her Husband Distancing Themselves As They Fear They Might Have Contracted Coronavirus! Check out how they are handling it.

san-francisco-counties-to-order-three-week-‘shelter-in-place’-–-san-francisco-chronicle

🔥San Francisco counties to order three-week ‘shelter in place’ – San Francisco Chronicle🔥

white-house-challenges-ai-researchers-to-tackle-coronavirus-questions

🔥White House challenges AI researchers to tackle coronavirus questions🔥

as-coronavirus-spreads,-us.-defense-secretary-separated-from-deputy

🔥As coronavirus spreads, U.S. defense secretary separated from deputy🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *