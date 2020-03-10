🔥Fyre Festival's 'do whatever it takes' guy Andy King is heading on a UK tour🔥

Going Out in London Discover

One of the viral stars of last year, Andy King, is heading out on a series of UK tour shows this spring – including an evening at UCL in London on May 2.

The event producer found unlikely fame after appearing in Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, which followed preparations for the fraudulent luxury festival in the Bahamas.

King became an instant meme after offering to “do whatever it takes” to save the event – revealing the moment he almost committed to offering oral sex to a customs officer in order to get fresh water shipped to festival site.

Thankfully, his efforts were never required, but his team player ethic and commited attitude made him a star online – even earning him the nickname “the blowjob king of the world”.

The A-list names connected to Fyre Festival

King will discuss his experiences of the disastrous event, as well as analysing how Fyre became one of the most high-profile failures in festival history.

Over the course of the hour-and-a-half ‘Fyreside chat’ shows, he’ll also speak about sustainability and how social media can be a force for good in the modern age. There will also be a 30-minute audience Q&A.

Tickets are available now and can be bought here. The tour dates are as follows.

April 20 – Norwich, UEA

April 21 – Stoke On Trent, Ballroom

April 23 – Brighton, University of Sussex

April 24 – Glasgow, Strath Union (5.30pm) & Queen Margaret Union (8pm)

April 25 – Southampton, The Cube

April 27 – Birmingham, Guild of Students

April 29 – Sheffield. Foundry

April 30 – Newcastle, Venue (6pm) & Teeside SU (8.30pm)

May 1 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

May 2 – London, UCL