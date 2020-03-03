🔥FX on Hulu is a game-changer for the streaming service🔥

Devs – Credit: Hulu Press FX on Hulu launched on March 2, 2020, and it could be a game-changer for Hulu as the streaming industry becomes more competitive.FX is now on Hulu, and it’s actually a pretty big deal! It could be a game-changer for Hulu as it tries to separate itself from Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.FX on Hulu officially launched on Monday, March 2. For those who are unaware, this is basically a new partnership made possible by Disney’s 20th Century Fox acquisition. With the launch, more than 40 FX shows are now available to stream on Hulu.According to the press release for FX on Hulu, these shows include Justified, Damages, Rescue Me, Terriers, and many more!In addition, and this is the biggest part of the deal, Hulu will now become the exclusive streaming service for new FX and FXX shows. New episodes of these shows will air on FX and FXX, and the next day, the new episode will be added to Hulu.This new deal begins with Devs, which premieres on March 5, Dave, which premieres on March 4, and the other FX and FXX shows on the way soon.Overall, this seems like a great move by Hulu and FX, which are both owned by Disney.The big deal, now, for these streaming services is finding content pipelines. Netflix is obviously the best at this right now with their original content pipeline. There are so many good Netflix shows and movies coming every month.For Hulu, it’s been a little harder to create their own content pipeline. There are some good originals, like The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock, Ramy, and others, but it’s hard to keep subscribers happy with originals, solely. Hulu also has so many current shows and some output deals to keep bigger movies hitting the streaming service monthly.With FX on Hulu, they do a few things. First, they create a bigger TV library. They’ve added some of the best shows of the last decade, like Justified, Sons of Anarchy, Terriers, and more.Most importantly, though, this partnership gives those without a cable/satellite subscription a very easy way to stay up to date on all the FX shows. These are some of the best shows around right now, so it should pay off for the streaming service.Ultimately, I think this is a great idea for Hulu. It needs more deals like this to keep its subscribers interested and supplied with new content. We won’t see this deal payoff for a few years, most likely, but this the long game that Hulu needs to keep pushing forward as competition in the streaming industry heats up.Hulu is also positioned to be the landing spot for many of the Disney projects that don’t fit the Disney Plus brand. Recently, Hilary Duff called for The Lizzie Maguire revival to move to Hulu. The Love, Simon spinoff also just moved to Hulu.