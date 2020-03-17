🔥Future of 2,000 new Canadian doctors in limbo as trainees’ final exams delayed by COVID-19🔥

The fate of more than 2,000 freshly minted Canadian doctors is up in the air after the COVID-19 pandemic forced two certifying bodies to suddenly postpone final exams scheduled for this month and next.

The medical residents are finishing two to five years of on-the-job training in their respective fields but must pass exams to be qualified by either the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons – for specialists – or the College of Family Physicians of Canada.

Both agencies announced Friday they were delaying exams — which include written tests and face-to-face evaluation — to lessen the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

It’s the latest example of how the pandemic has disrupted the very system Canadians are depending on to combat the virus, with some other doctors forced into isolation because of illness or international travel.

Residents are pressing for a solution as soon as possible.

“These are not medical students. These are fully trained doctors at the end of their training,” said Dr. Emily Stewart, president of Resident Doctors of Canada. “Everything should be done to ensure they can practice medicine and care for patients in the face of this pandemic.”

“We are a resource in this time of need that could be mobilized on an expedited basis,” said a letter sent anonymously to the National Post from a group calling itself Concerned Family Medicine Residents. “We can help, please let us.”

The Royal College said Tuesday it now hopes to begin scheduled March exams in the last week of April and early May, unless the situation changes further.

The two colleges and the residents’ association are also pushing provincial regulators to issue provisional licences to the new physicians until exams can be held.

Doing so should be possible, though giving out so many temporary licences at one time has never happened before, said the regulators’ national representative.

These are not medical students. These are fully trained doctors at the end of their training

Once students finish medical school they’re considered doctors, but must undergo five-year residencies to become specialists and two-year programs to qualify as family practitioners. The college of physicians and surgeons in each province awards the licences that allow doctors to practice independently — once they have passed their specialty exams.

With the federal government recommending most Canadians work at home and use other forms of “social distancing,” the two certifying bodies say they can’t safely conduct exams that bring together large numbers of residents and evaluators.

The say they’re exploring options to have exams completed as soon as possible, but using Internet-based technology to hold them remotely is not as easy as it sounds.

“To quickly adopt a new exam delivery process with no previous logistics plan is extremely complex and risks the validity of the exam,” said Brent Kvern of the College of Family Physicians.

The four-hour written test cannot be delivered at home for security and technical reasons; the oral portion is a multi-station process where the resident interacts with a mock patient played by a practicing family doctor, he noted.

It’s causing a huge amount of distress

The provincial regulators “will have the ability” to issue provisional licences, said Fleur-Ange Lefebvre, CEO of the Federation of Medical Regulatory Authorities. Some have rules that might require the new doctors to undergo some sort of supervision until they pass their exams, she said.

Though temporary or restricted licences are regularly issued for various reasons, it’s never been done on such a scale, said Lefebvre.

“As we all know, this is a very new and rapidly escalating scenario for all of us.”

Stewart said many of the residents, working long shifts while also studying, were initially “in shock” to hear that the exams had been put on hold, but are now trying to focus on patient care.

With the delay announcement “our futures became uncertain. The futures of the Canadian physician supply chain became uncertain,” said the anonymous letter.

Dr. Blair Bigham, an emergency-medicine resident in Hamilton, said Sunday he has a job offer set to begin July 1, but that seems up in the air now.

“It’s causing a huge amount of distress for final-year residents,” he said of the postponement.