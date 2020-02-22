🔥Fury vs Wilder weigh-in results: 'The Gypsy King' comes in at 273lbs with champion at career-heaviest🔥

Tyson Fury weighed in at a huge 273lbs for his WBC heavyweight title showdown with Deontay Wilder.

The defending champion Wilder meanwhile came in at the heaviest weight of his professional career – 231lbs.

Fury came in just three pounds lighter than he did in his 2018 comeback fight against Sefer Seferi – his first fight after a 30-month break during which he ballooned up to 27 stone as he battled with depression.

Fury was a far different specimen on the scales tonight, however, looking in superb condition ahead of Saturday’s rematch.

There was no final stare-down between Wilder and Fury with the Nevada State Athletic Commission opting to scrap it after sparks flew between the two midweek.

During Wednesday’s final press conference, Wilder and Fury took turns pushing the other across the stage with security slow to step in and separate the two.

The two were kept at opposite ends of the stage during Friday’s weigh-in, although it didn’t prevent them exchanging barbs from distance before eventually leaving the stage.

The two will come face-to-face one more time inside the ring before the opening bell on Saturday before going to war again.