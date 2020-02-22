🔥Fury vs Wilder: Fight undercard, UK start time, live stream and fight prediction🔥

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury come face-to-face again as the heavyweights battle for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

Wilder and Fury battled to a hugely controversial split decision draw out in Los Angeles in December 2018 – with The Gypsy King rising from the mat in the 12th round after being caught by one of Wilder’s fearsome shots that had finished all 40 of his previous opponents.

The Bronze Bomber’s reputation as the most vicious puncher in heavyweight boxing has only grown since that night – destroying Dominic Breazeale inside a round in June before a stunning seventh round stoppage of Luis Ortiz in November.

Few will forget the look of shock on Wilder’s face when Fury rose from the canvas that night, however.

The Manchester fighter has switched things up since that first meeting, parting ways with former trainer Ben Davison, the man credited with helping Fury battle back from depression and slim back down after swelling to 27 stone during his break from the ring.

Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward replaced Davison earlier this year, tasked with helping Fury find the power to stop the undefeated world champion.

While plans for a trilogy fight are already in place, the chance to fight IBF, WBO and WBC (Super) champion Anthony Joshua in a unification showdown also awaits this weekend’s victor.

Date, UK start time and venue

Wilder vs Fury 2 takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning on 23 February.

It is an early start for UK fight fans with ringwalks for the main event expected no earlier than 4am.

Will there be a live stream? How can I watch it?

Wilder vs Fury 2 is available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office, priced at £24.95.

BT Sport Box Office is available through BT TV, Virgin TV, TalkTalk TV and Sky and is available to stream through the the BT Sport Box Office App.

Fight coverage begins at midnight.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.

Prediction

Fury has boldly predicted an early knockout victory and does look a more formidable physical presence heading into this fight than in the first encounter.

But engaging with Wilder seldom ends well – if Fury can replicate his near punch-perfect performance from the first fight without getting knocked down again we will have a new champion.

Undercard

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis

Standard Sport will bring you full live coverage of the undercard this weekend.