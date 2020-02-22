🔥Fury vs Wilder 2 live stream, which TV channel and how to watch boxing PPV tonight🔥

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury go to war once again with the WBC heavyweight title on the line in Las Vegas.

A combustible fight week where the two had to be pulled apart at a final press conference concluded on Friday night – with the Nevada State Athletic Commission scrapping a final face-off at their weigh-in.

The next time these two come face-to-face will be in the centre of the ring.

Both men have promised to deliver knockout finishes at the MGM Grand this weekend with two undefeated records on the line in addition to the WBC strap.

Here’s how you can follow all the action…

In Pictures | Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference

Date, UK start time and venue

Wilder vs Fury takes place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning on 23 February.

It is an early start for UK fight fans with ringwalks for the main event expected no earlier than 4pm.

How can I watch Wilder vs Fury 2?

Will there be a live stream? How can I watch it?

Wilder vs Fury 2 is available to watch live on BT Sport Box Office, priced at £24.95.

You can watch BT Sport Box Office through BT TV, Virgin TV, TalkTalk TV and Sky and is also available to stream through the BT Sport Box Office App.

Fight coverage begins at midnight.

You can also follow all the action on Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.