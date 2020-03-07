🔥Further case of coronavirus identified in Northern Ireland bringing UK total to 164🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A further case of coronavirus has been identified in Northern Ireland bringing the UK total to 164.

It comes after 48 more cases were confirmed earlier today.

A statement from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said: “Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in one new presumptive positive result for coronavirus (Covid-19)bringing the total to four since testing began.”

The patient is an adult and recently travelled from Italy. They are linked to a previously confirmed positive case.

Northern Ireland has four cases.

Staff at the Public Health Agency are working to identify contacts the individual may have had.

The region’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “Further positive cases have been expected and we anticipate the number will increase in the days and weeks ahead.

“Northern Ireland remains in the containment phase and it is important to emphasise that. This will obviously be kept under constant review.”

It comes after a patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 while at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Thursday.

