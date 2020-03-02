🔥Furry mascots were among the stars of Stella McCartney's autumn/winter 2020 show🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For a designer who leads where others follow comes great responsibility. Stella McCartney knows this only too well.

Her latest catwalk show in Paris today was proof of her determination to keep on driving the industry towards a more sustainable future — and to do it with a smile.

In scenes reminiscent of ITV’s Masked Singer, a series of furry mascots were among the stars of the autumn/winter 2020 show.

Models sporting fox, cow and rabbit costumes took part in the finale of proceedings at the National Opera with the objective of making animal welfare an inescapable talking point.

Ahead of the show, the London-based environmental activist and fashion designer called for her competitors to follow her lead.

Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020/21 (REUTERS)

“There has never been a time in which we have more hope in ending fashion’s use of fur and leather — a practice that is cruel to animals and harmful to the planet,” she said. “We are proudly the only luxury house not putting leather on our runway and welcome our friends in fashion to join us.”

While the wildest additions to McCartney’s new collection are unlikely to make it into production next season, there was plenty for customers to delight in, with vegan leather tabards, trench coats and supersized teddy bear coats among the most covetable manifestations of McCartney’s anti-cruelty policies.

She has long been considered a disruptor of the fashion landscape, with innovations such as biodegradable shoe soles and plant-based fabrics among her most recent and exciting gifts to the fashion world.

Her latest collection was an attempt to capture this pioneering spirit. Citing the work of French-born Russian designer and illustrator Erté as a catalyst for this collection after a chance meeting with him as a child, McCartney showcased an avalanche of print and colour.

Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020/21 (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Prints including shooting stars and jellyfish motifs from the artist’s archive were repurposed onto pyjama style suits and flowing silk dress dresses.

The designer also chose the occasion to toy with the juxtaposition of masculine and feminine codes: her signature tailoring was among the finest additions today with structured coats and a deconstructed take on the trouser suit.

Accessories have long provided a platform for McCartney to showcase her alternative vision for leather. Today an unstructured shoulder bag and an a revised take on her iconic Falabella bags were among the highlights. Stomping crepe-sole boots in cement and black were another.

Among the guests on the front row was Big Little Lies star and fellow activist Shailene Woodley, another outspoken advocate for animal rights.