‘Furious’: St. Louis responds to quarantine failure by family of coronavirus patient

CLAYTON — Anger and concern rippled across the St. Louis area after the revelation that the father and sister of a young woman who showed symptoms of the coronavirus had been out in public while tests were pending.One Webster Groves resident, whose wife observed a 14-day quarantine last month after a return trip from China, said he was “furious.”“How selfish can you be to just blow off the quarantine order and, of all things, go to a father-daughter dance exposing countless people to this deadly virus?” asked Ken Warren, a political scientist at St. Louis University whose ordeal was profiled in the Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21.Warren said he and his wife, Tao Jiang Warren, had “observed this self-quarantine order 100%. We did not have any trouble observing it since we understood the risks to others if she just blew off the order and went into society.”St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Sunday the patient’s family had been told repeatedly since Thursday to quarantine at their home in Ladue, but that the father had not followed health department instructions and took his younger daughter to a father-daughter dance at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton.But even after the breach was discovered, authorities on Monday still had not imposed a legal quarantine on the family.A letter to the family from county co-health director Spring Schmidt dated Sunday said the county was “authorized to” impose a quarantine on the family under monitoring from the health department, and said the letter served as “formal notification …. Please conduct yourself accordingly.”County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places where the family members have gone, leaving some organizations on their own to assess the risk to their communities and notify people who may be interested.A manager at Deer Creek Coffee found out Sunday that the father whose family was supposed to be quarantined visited the shop on Saturday morning.“The family called to let us know,” said Kent McCarty, owner of the coffee shop at 9820 Clayton Road in Ladue. The shop then called the health department to alert them, and the coffee shop workers started cleaning.“Disinfectant and bleach, a thorough cleaning,” McCarty said. “There is no cleaner surface right now than at Deer Creek Coffee. I can promise you that.”The head of John Burroughs School in Ladue emailed the school’s families Sunday night to report a “handful” of seniors may have been exposed to the virus Saturday when they gathered at a house where the father and daughter of the infected patient had attended a gathering before the dance.The family who lives at that house includes children who attend Villa and Burroughs.“The likelihood of any of the Burroughs students contracting the virus is extraordinarily low,” John Burroughs head Andy Abbott wrote, adding that the students have been asked not to attend school “until we have more information.”At Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, head of school Jay Rainey emailed families asking “all MICDS students and employees who have reason to believe that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus through contact with this person after her return from Italy — or through contact with members of her family or with other persons who are known to have been exposed to her — to self-quarantine in their homes this week as a precaution against community spread of the disease.”Indiana University confirmed Monday that a student from St. Louis tested positive for coronavirus after returning home from a study abroad program in Italy. The student was the second from the university to contract the virus.Staff writer Blythe Bernhard contributed to this report. This story will be updated.

