🔥Funeral directors seek guidance from Government officials amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

Funeral directors were expected to meet government officials today in a bid to develop contingency plans over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, chief executive of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) Jon Levett said members were seeking clarity over how their working practices may need to change amid the pandemic – such as by wearing protective clothing.

The NAFD has called for a “clear national policy” on funeral services and raised concerns about current inconsistencies in the guidance issued nationwide.

“Funeral directors across the UK have been working to develop contingency plans and are ready to step up to support the Government and the nation in these unprecedented and worrying times,” Mr Levett told the Press Association.

“However, consistency of advice is key and this is what we are aiming to achieve from our meeting with the Cabinet Office today,” he added.

Mr Levett also drew attention to the possible impact of social-distancing measures on funeral services.

“If there are restrictions on numbers of people gathering, bereaved people need to know exactly what this means for funeral services and how funeral directors can support them,” he said.

The government on Monday issued a raft of updated advice aimed at restricting the spread of Covid-19, which has caused 55 deaths in the UK to date, including calling for people to work from home where possible, stop all unnecessary travel and avoid places like pubs, clubs and theatres.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others.”

In addition to rising concern over the escalating impact of coronavirus on public health, worries over the virus’ consequences for businesses have also mounted in recent days.

Mr Levett said the NAFD would on Tuesday seek to find out how the Government plans to support the sector in ensuring they are “able to cope” with a potential surge in demand for their services at the peak of the outbreak.

“Funeral directors have an abiding duty of care to anyone who loses someone they love, whether it’s from Covid-19 or anything else – and we urgently need consistent guidance from Government to enable funeral directors to be able to support bereaved families at this difficult time,” he said.

Nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus virus in the UK, but the actual number of cases is estimated to be far higher. The virus poses a particular danger to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.