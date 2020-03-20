🔥Fund managers are braced for rights issues in downturn🔥

Fund managers are poised for a wave of emergency rights issues from companies they hold stakes in as a split emerges over whether to plough into riskier companies again.

Companies are scrapping dividends and drawing down bank loans to shore up balance sheets but the next step may be tapping City fund managers for more money.

Several UK equity fund managers say they expect more rights issues if coronavirus mitigation measures persist beyond 12 weeks and companies should raise money quickly if problems emerge.

Merian fund chief Richard Buxton said: “We are indicating to companies that if you think this is a risk to the balance sheet the rule of go early and go large is a sensible one, but it’s a double-edged sword.

“While we are supportive, issuing a large amount at a low valuation could be dilutive.”

A second UK equity manager said: “You’ve got two choices. If you don’t back a rights issue you are condemning a company to certain death and if you do you might be throwing good money after bad. It’s going to be a difficult decision.”

A third top UK equity fund manager said: “You’ve got to back these companies. Capital markets feel a bit broken at the moment and we need to show we’re there for these companies.”

Fund houses are also divided over whether to start buying riskier stocks again.

The FTSE 100 is back to 1997 levels and the FTSE 250 is down 40%, which some see as a signal to start adding riskier stocks.

A fourth top UK fund chief said the market was “behaving as though it’s on acid” with the FTSE 100 moving up or down by 5% every day on average.

They said they had started to add more risk to portfolios due to the “insane realignment” of value over the past two weeks.

They pointed to stocks like Mitchells & Butlers, which has fallen to 95p per share from 400p at the start of the year and Cineworld, which has risen 200% since Tuesday, as a sign of the opportunities on offer.

“The extreme in valuations is amazing. As some people get a grip there’s an awful lot of money to be made,” they said.

However there’s debate in the City about how much risk to take.

Some say buying riskier stocks is bad because it’s a binary choice based on whether the virus subsides.

“None of us have any angle on how long this is going on for. It’s not the time to be a hero,” said the third fund manager.