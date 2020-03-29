🔥Full UK coronavirus lockdown could be in place until June, warns leading expert as crisis escalates🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK could remain in total lockdown until June if the worst effects of the coronavirus outbreak are to be prevented, a leading expert has warned.

The death toll in the UK rose to more than 1,000 on Saturday, with over 17,000 infections now confirmed.

Prof Ferguson, director of the Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, said the entire population could need to stay home for three months.

He told the Sunday Times: “We are going to have to keep these measures in place, in my view, for a significant period of time – probably until the end of May, maybe even early June. May is optimistic.”

Experts have suggested that the death toll in Britain could be cut from 260,000 to 5,700 as a result of lockdown measures.

In other key developments:

Boris Johnson is writing to every household in the UK to urge the public to obey the lockdown and stay home during the coronavirus “national emergency”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have lent their support to a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation’s mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has said mass testing is the fastest way to end the coronavirus lockdown.

US President Donald Trump considered then abandoned ordering a quarantine for the coronavirus hotspots of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Coronavirus-stricken cruise ship MS Zaandam, which was stranded off the coast of Panama with over 200 British nationals on board, will be allowed to continue its journey through the Panama Canal.

The Prime Minister, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, warns in his letter “things will get worse before they get better” as he stresses the need to stay indoors to support the NHS by slowing the spread.

At an anticipated cost of £5.8 million, the letters will land on 30 million doorsteps along with a leaflet spelling out the Government’s advice following much public confusion.

They are the latest in a public information campaign from No 10 to convince people to stay at home, wash their hands and shield the most vulnerable from the disease.

“We know things will get worse before they get better,” the PM’s letter reads.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.

“It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour.

“Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable.

“That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Amid allegations of confusing messages on the lockdown, the leaflet will outline the Government’s rules on leaving the house and advice on shielding vulnerable people.

A clear explanation of the symptoms will also be included as will guidance on hand washing.