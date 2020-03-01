full-transcript-of-“face-the-nation”-on-march-1,-2020

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on March 1, 2020

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:Senator Bernie Sanders, @BernieSandersHHS Secretary Alex Azar, @SecAzarSecretary of State Mike Pompeo, @SecPompeoFormer FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, @ScottGottliebMDAnthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director, @SalvantoCBSEd O’Keefe, CBS News Political Correspondent, @edokeefeClick here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”Check back soon for a full transcript

