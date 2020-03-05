🔥Full transcript as Jose Mourinho explains Eric Dier confronting Tottenham fan in crowd🔥

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Eric Dier did not act professionally when confronting a fan after the club’s FA Cup exit, but stood by his player.

Dier entered the crowd following the penalty shootout defeat to Norwich, climbing over several rows of seats and towards a fan before being escorted away by stewards.

Footage taken from multiple angles soon went viral on social media.

Minutes later, Mourinho spoke to the media after the traditional post-match press conference.

Here is the full transcript.

What happened with Eric Dier in the crowd at the end of the game?

I don’t think that is the most important thing of the game, in fact it does not belong to the game. I think the game was so fantastic I think. It was a real representation of what the FA Cup is and has to be that I would prefer to speak about the game. But I cannot run away from your question.

I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do. Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professional we cannot do. But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player.

The people that are in these privileged positions by the tunnel. Of course some are Tottenham fans but I think a lot of corporate, a lot of invitation, a lot of people with special status and probably it’s the place of the stadium where I sometimes have doubts over if they are the real Tottenham fans because these are the ones who support the boys until the last.

This person insulted Eric, this family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do.

Was there racism involved, there has been allegations on social media?

I cannot say, I don’t know. I just know that the reaction of Eric was based on his brother, didn’t like what was happening there. I cannot go in that direction with these details.

Will there be disciplinary action against Dier?

“If the club does that (give disciplinary action) I will not agree, but he did wrong.”