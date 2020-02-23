full-list-of-boxing-world-champions:-every-division-title-holder-from-heavyweight-to-flyweight

John koli0

Anthony Joshua once again holds three of boxing’s four major heavyweight world titles following his superb victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. 

After outpointing the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia, Joshua is once again the closest we have to a unified world champion across 17 weights in the sport.

Oleksandr Usyk​ held that distinction before his decision to vacate the cruiserweight belts and move up to the heavyweight ranks earlier this year.​

While there is a host of ‘regular’, interim and diamond title belts regularly confusing matters, the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO each have their own definitive world champion.

Standard Sport lists the current belt holders below. 

Heavyweight

WBC
Deontay Wilder

WBA (Super)
Anthony Joshua

IBF 
Anthony Joshua

WBO 
Anthony Joshua

Cruiserweight

WBC 
Vacant

WBA (Super)
Arsen Goulamirian

IBF 
Yuniel Dorticos

WBO
Vacant

Light heavyweight 

WBC
Artur​ Beterbiev

WBA                  
Dmitry Bivol

IBF 
Artur Beterbiev

WBO
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Super middleweight

WBC
David Benavidez

WBA (Super)
Callum Smith

IBF
Caleb Plant

WBO
Billy Joe Saunders

Middleweight

WBC
Jermall Charlo

WBA (Super)
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

IBF
Gennady Golovkin

WBO
Demetrius Andrade

Super welterweight

WBC
Tony Harrison

WBA          
Julian Williams

IBF
Julian Williams 

WBO
Patrick Teixeira

Welterweight

WBC
Errol Spence Jr

WBA (Super)
Manny Pacquiao

IBF 
Errol Spence Jr

WBO
Terence Crawford

Super Lightweight 

WBC
Jose Ramirez

WBA           
Josh Taylor

IBF
Josh Taylor

WBO
Jose Ramirez

Lightweight

WBC
Devin Haney

WBA               
Vasyl Lomachenko

IBF
Richard Commey

WBO
Vasyl Lomachenko

Super featherweight

WBC
Miguel Berchelt

WBA (Super)
Leo Santa Cruz

IBF
Tevin Farmer

WBO
Jamel Herring

Featherweight

WBC
Gary Russell Jr

WBA (Super)
Leo Santa Cruz

IBF
Josh Warrington

WBO
Shakur Stevenson

Super bantamweight

WBC
Rey Vargas

WBA (Super)      
Daniel Roman

IBF
Daniel Roman

WBO
Emanuel Navarrete

Bantamweight 

WBC
Nordine Oubaali

WBA (Super)
Naoya Inoue

IBF
Naoya Inoue

WBO
John Riel Casimero

Super flyweight 

WBC
Juan Francisco Estrada 

WBA                       
Kal Yafai

IBF
Jerwin Ancajas

WBO
Kazuto Ioka​ 

Flyweight

WBC
Vacant

WBA             
Artem Dalakian

IBF
Moruti Mthalane

WBO
Kosei Tanaka

