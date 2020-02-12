🔥Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak on promotion push, tough loan spells and idolising Petr Cech🔥

Marek Rodak would not change anything about the unusual path he has taken to become Fulham’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The 23-year-old has shot to ­prominence this season, returning from a loan spell at Rotherham to play a key role in ­Fulham’s promotion push — which can take a big step forward on Wednesday night as a ­victory over Millwall would take them up to second.

Rodak’s humble beginnings began back in Slovakia, where he grew up idolising his father and fellow keeper, Marek Sr.

“I was always a goalkeeper — probably because I am too lazy to run,” jokes Rodak.

“I saw my dad playing and I wanted to be like him, so maybe that is why. He was one of my heroes when I was ­growing up, as well as Petr Cech.

Marek Rodak has been a key figure in Fulham’s promotion charge (Getty Images)

“He won the Premier League, ­Champions League, everything. In his prime, Cech was the best.”

Rodak’s talent was noticeable from an early age and at the age of 15 he was invited for a trial at Fulham. By the time he turned 16, they swiftly signed him and Rodak was then forced to leave his family and home to continue his ­footballing journey in England.

“The first couple of months were tough because I didn’t speak good ­English,” said Rodak.

“I took lessons for about a year and I also learned from the boys in the ­dressing room.

“I lived in digs with another player, Cameron Burgess, for about two years and then we moved into a flat.

“The first couple of months were tough away from my family but I am the kind of person who gets on with stuff. I’ve enjoyed it ever since.”

Farnborough, Welling United, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United were all his home for a while as the player was sent out on loan, ­providing him with vital first-team experience.

Recalling his time at Accrington in 2017, Rodak said with a smile: “For a couple of weeks it was tough for me to understand what they were saying.

“But I was lucky with the manager and players, they got on really well with me and I got on with them. I liked it.

As a youngster, Rodak idolised fellow goalkeeper Petr Cech (AFP via Getty Images)

“It is always good to get experience of men’s football and players who play for their living. It toughens you up.

“Some of the pitches were not nice, especially around Christmas time and January, but that toughens you up. You are playing real football. You have ­people playing for their livelihood.

“You see the other side of football, which isn’t always nice. Football is not always going to be about good times. You have to go through tough times to get what you want.”

It was his loan spells at Rotherham which really helped catapult Rodak to where he is now.

During his first ­season-long spell, the club gained ­promotion by winning the League One Play-off Final at Wembley in 2018. Rodak re-signed for them on loan for the following season when they narrowly failed to avoid relegation.

Rodak boosted his reputation during a two-season loan stint at Rotherham (Getty Images)

“The dream now is to keep playing and get promoted this season,” Rodak said. “It would be nice to go back to ­Wembley but then it would be nice to go up automatically as well. I want to get the club in the Premier League.”

The key for Fulham now is to keep hold of Rodak, who has just under 18 months left on his contract. But after years of moving around, one gets the sense Rodak finally feels at home.

“I am happy here and playing well,” he said. “I want to stay here.”