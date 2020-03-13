London’s battered stock market roused itself for a partial rally today but was still on course for its biggest weekly fall since the 1987 crash.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index bounced 216.06 points, or 4.1 per cent, in early trading, to stand at 5453.54 by mid morning following yesterday’s second biggest plummet on record.

The index started the week at 6,462.55 meaning that about £250 billion has been lost from the value of Britain’s biggest quoted companies in just five days of tumultuous trading.

The FTSE-250, often seen as a better barometer of the British economy, was up only one per cent at 15,874.82.

Empty London during Coronavirus

Meanwhile analysts issued increasingly dire forecasts about the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Leading City economist George Buckley, of Japanese bank Nomura, slashed his predictions for the UK economy, which he now expects to contract by 0.7 per cent in 2020, with a recession during the first half of the year.

In a note issued to clients this morning, he said: “The potential for UK GDP to be hit even harder than was the case in the financial crisis is clear — after all, this is not just a crisis for banking (which naturally spilled over into the real economy in 2008), but a crisis felt directly across almost every aspect of economic life.”

Forecasters at the Centre for Economics and Business Research said the impact on the global travel industry “is likely to be about four times as large as that of September 11”.

In analysis published this morning it said world travel is likely to decline by 50 per cent in the second quarter of the year, followed by a 30 per cent year-on-year fall during the critical summer holiday season, and only 10 per cent in the last three months of the year.