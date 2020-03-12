The FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed companies has dropped more than five per cent in early trading, extending a week of historic market tumult in light of the coronavirus crisis.

Global stocks tumbled on Wednesday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a “pandemic”, and Donald Trump announced “strong but necessary” new travel restrictions on Europe.

Citizens of the 26 countries in the Schengen border-free travel area will be barred from entering the US for 30 days, starting on Friday, according to the stringent new rules.

The US president made the announcement in televised address on Wednesday, during which he blamed the EU for “failing to take the same precautions” as the US in fighting the virus.

Trump suspends Europe-US travel

The news sparked a sharp fall in European markets, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600, German Dax and FTSE 100 all down more than five per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost another 247 points, bringing it to around 1,216 down on the day – equating to 4.6 per cent of its value.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 was already down 19 per cent from its February high at Wednesday’s close, leaving it on the brink of a bear market that would halt an 11-year bull run, financial analysts warned.

“Stocks are cratering on the president’s remarks from the White House”, Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG Union Bank, told the Financial Times (FT).

“Stock markets around the world are in freefall as the spread of this deadly pandemic virus has the potential to slow the global economy to a crawl,” he added.

This morning’s fall in the FTSE followed a crushing day on Wednesday, which saw the blue-chip index lose 1.4 per cent of its value.

It finished at 5876.52, its lowest point in over four years.

