🔥FTSE 100 in the red as lack of live sport takes its toll on ITV🔥

A brief rally in shares at the opening bell was short lived today as the FTSE 100 quickly tumbled back to fresh eight-year lows.

There were early signs that the markets might stabilise as governments globally prepare to outline more support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, but these hopes were swiftly dashed.

Among the blue-chips, ITV was one of the biggest fallers as investors became increasingly nervous about the advertising market despite the virus boosting viewing figures as people stay at home.

The problem is advertisers are holding back or cancelling campaigns as valuable live content for broadcasters from sport is disappearing from schedules by the day.

One broker said: “What the hell do you do to replace hours and hours of sports?” ITV shares were down 11p to 64p.

It was proving an ugly session for Ferguson as well after the plumbing group warned it could not confirm its full-year profit outlook due to the pandemic.

The firm behind the Wolseley brand also reported a 5.7% drop in profit for the six months ending 31 December. It fell to £522 million. The shares tumbled 822p to 4358p. The FTSE 100 was down 137.68 points to 5013.40 amid increasing chatter on trading floors that bourses globally might be closed until after coronavirus subsides.

The Philippines has halted all stock, bond and currency trading until further notice, becoming the first big country to shut its financial markets because of the pandemic.

The Philippine stock exchange has been among Asia’s hardest hit by the global markets rout.

There were some risers though, including packaging giant Mondi, which said it had appointed former 3i chief executive Philip Yea as chairman, replacing David Williams, who spent more than a decade in the position. Packaging firms could benefit from coronavirus as people are forced to remain at home and order items online.

Mondi was up 21p to 1299p, while rival Smurfit Kappa put on 0.7 cents to €23.1.

Pearson was another riser as analysts at Goldman Sachs gave the stock the thumbs-up.

Goldman believes the textbooks publisher could be a beneficiary once coronavirus subsides as students will try to take exams they have missed and this will be likely to happen online.

The shares gained 37.8p to 537p.