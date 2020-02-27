🔥FTSE 100 in correction territory as Trump fails to calm markets panic over coronavirus and talk about global recession spreads🔥

THE coronavirus outbreak continued to pummel stock markets today as Donald Trump failed to reassure investors across the globe.

The FTSE 100 was mired in the red for a fourth straight session. The blue-chip index fell into “correction” territory, a decline of 10% from its most recent peak, as the FTSE 100 crashed 4% or 252.60 points at 6789.87.

Markets across Asia and Europe were also down as the death toll passed 2800.

In a press conference, the US President attempted to calm fears over the risk to Americans and appointed vice-president Mike Pence to lead the US’s response.

IG analyst Kyle Rodda said: “Traders reacted to the press conference poorly, clearly assuming that the situation in the US will likely deteriorate from here.”

Jasper Lawler, of London Capital Group, said: “We think the next ‘breaking point’ will be when there is a big cluster of cases in the United States.”

On a day dominated by the outbreak:

Former Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen warned that, depending on the scale of the virus’s spread, “it’s just conceivable that it could throw the United States into a recession”;

Banking giant Goldman Sachs boosted its forecast for safe-haven asset gold, which is at seven-year highs around $1646, to $1800 an ounce;

The organisers of the showpiece Watches & Wonders fair in Geneva said the Swiss event due to take place in April would not happen this year;

British firms continued to consider what to advise staff, after oil giant Chevron yesterday told 300 UK staff to work from home over fears an employee in its Canary Wharf office may have contracted the illness;

Pest control specialist Rentokil said that “enquiries for hand-washing and hand-sanitising services are strong” but its trading had been hit as a result of disruption to its operations in China;

Struggling luxury cars manufacturer Aston Martin warned the virus would hit sales in its key Chinese market. The company, which sells DB11s for £150,000 and Superleggeras at £225,000 a pop, relies heavily on the wealthy Chinese and last year the country accounted for 9% of all group sales.

Chief executive Andy Palmer said: “Covid-19 has the potential to impact both the supply chain and customer demand in China. Supply is secured until at least the end of March.” The warning came as the company posted poor full-year results.

Aston Martin recorded a £104.3 million pre-tax loss for 2019, down 53% on 2018, while revenue fell 9% to £997.3 million. Shares in the company were down 14%, or 58p, to 334p.

The carmaker also said Mark Wilson will step down as chief financial officer at the end of April.