From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved. Frozen 2 is coming to Disney Plus on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Disney moved up the release date three months because of the coronavirus.Disney has moved up the release date of Frozen 2 on Disney Plus!According to a press release from Disney, Frozen 2 is coming to the streaming service three months earlier than it was scheduled to be released. The film was just released on-demand and for home video last month.We were expecting Frozen 2 would be added to Disney Plus later this year, sometime between May and July. It looks like Disney was planning to add the movie sometime in June. Now, we won’t have to wait nearly that long to watch the new movie that premiered in theaters in November 2019.According to the press release, the film will be available in HD on Sunday, March 15, but by Tuesday, March 17, the film will be available to stream in Ultra HD.With social distancing happening in the United States and around the world because of the coronavirus, Disney is trying to help give its viewers a little something more to watch on its streaming service.Here’s the statement from Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, via the press release: “‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.” It will be interesting to see if other streaming services roll out content earlier to give viewers more options during the coronavirus pandemic. There’s been speculation about that on social media.Frozen 2 is one of the biggest movies of the last year. There is no doubt that fans will appreciate the gesture by Disney.Disney is also releasing the film on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 17, for those who live in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, according to the press release.While you wait for the movie to hit the streaming service, you can watch Frozen, the first film of the franchise, along with a number of Disney classics, Star Wars, and Marvel movies.Because of the coronavirus pandemic, production has been halted on many major movies and TV shows. Disney has suspended production on many of its shows and movies, according to reports. The premiere dates for Mulan, New Mutants, and other movies under the Disney banner have been delayed.Netflix recently stopped production on Stranger Things 4 and all of its shows and movies, as well. As of right now, Netflix has not announced any plans to release shows or movies early.For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.