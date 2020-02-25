🔥Frozen 2 is coming to Disney Plus later this year🔥

OLAF’S FROZEN ADVENTURE – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” will air THURSDAY, DEC. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney)

KRISTOFF, ANNA, ELSA, OLAF, SVEN Wondering where you can stream Frozen 2? The hit movie is coming to Disney Plus soon, but you’ll have to wait a few more months.Frozen 2 is coming to Disney Plus, but you’ll have to wait a while before you can go into the unknown.Frozen 2 was just released on home video (Blu-ray, on-demand, and more) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Originally, that release date was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25. Disney moved it up for some reason.Many would-be viewers were hoping Disney would add Frozen 2 to Disney Plus now that the film is now available to stream and own. Unfortunately, Frozen 2 is not on Disney Plus yet, and those waiting for Frozen 2 to be released on Disney Plus will have to wait a little bit longer.As mentioned, Frozen 2 is, indeed, coming to Disney Plus, but Disney is not going to release their biggest movies on the streaming service the same day that it’s available to purchase. If you’re going to watch this movie on Disney Plus, you still have to wait a few more months, most likely.Disney has not announced the release date for Frozen 2 on its streaming service yet, but we have a pretty good idea about when the movie will be available to stream.Most new Disney movies are landing on Disney Plus about six to eight months after their theatrical release date.For example, The Lion King premiered in theaters in July 2019, and it was just added to Disney Plus in January 2020. Another example is Toy Story 4, which premiered in theaters in June 2019, and it was added to Disney Plus in February 2020.As you can see, it takes about six to eight months to see those new Disney movies hit the streaming service.Frozen 2 premiered in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. Assuming the film follows a similar release pattern, Frozen 2 will be added to the streaming service between May and July 2020. It’s possible Disney will start changing up their release schedules for some of these movies now that all of their content is headed to Disney Plus and not Netflix as it was between 2016 and 2019. Until then, we’ll stick to the release patterns we’ve seen lately with The Lion King, Toy Story 4 and more.The first movie of the franchise, Frozen, is now available to stream. It’s been available since the streaming service launched late last fall.