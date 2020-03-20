🔥From Van Gogh to the Scream, people are recreating famous artworks at home🔥

Being in isolation is really bringing out people’s creative sides – especially when it comes to social media.

As galleries have shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, art enthusiasts have been turning to the most iconic artworks to make their own fun. 

A new Instagram account set up this week has been inundated with entries from around the world of people recreating famous paintings, photographs and sculptures in their own homes.

From dressing up as Van Gogh’s self portrait to making Hokusai’s The Great Wave Off Kanagawa out of toilet paper, it goes to show just how much ingenuity people have in a crisis.

Since being created five days ago, the account has gathered tens of thousands of followers and is still growing. You can follow the account at @tussenkunstenquarantaine, and have a look below for some of our favourites.

