🔥From the Prime Minister to Stormzy — how Greggs united the whole nation, one sausage roll at a time🔥

It has been a good week for Stormzy. First he won the Brit award for Best Male Artist, then he was presented with a Greggs “black card”. Never mind the award, this was the moment he really peaked. He can buy any of the bakery’s treats — yum yums; sausage, bean and cheese melts; jam doughnuts — and have them delivered to any location at any time. Now he really has it all. His fans were envious.

However, Stormzy’s choice of food reveals a cultural shift. A few years ago it would have been a “cheeky Nando’s” everyone wanted. Now that crown has been passed and placed on Greggs’ pastried head. It’s Greggs that the high rollers want.

This black card concept was most famously used by Nando’s, which would give the sought-after items to its celebrity fans (such as singer Ed Sheeran), providing them with free Peri Peri chicken in any location in the country.

The whole thing is genius marketing. Let’s face it, how much money can you actually spend in Greggs? Stormzy may be 6ft 5ins tall, but I doubt even he could rack up that high a toastie tab.

The reason Stormzy is able to talk about Greggs and tweet about this card is because the food chain (like Nando’s before it) is a great equaliser. The artist would not be showing off if Harrods or a private jet company had offered him a limitless-spend card. Greggs is a national institution — and not just for the metropolitan elite, or the rich and famous. It’s for everyone, celebs and plebs alike.

Stormzy says he has now “peaked” after Greggs handed him their first-ever “concierge card”, entitling him to free sausage rolls for life (PA)

Like with Freddos (the frog-shaped chocolate), your loyalty and age can be mapped by the price you associate with a sausage roll.

For me it’s 85p — I’d eat them on the bus between meals when I was a student, and could apparently have whole pastries as snacks — but some may remember the days of four for a pound.

Even politics doesn’t seem to be a divide — last year Labour had a WhatsApp group for Corbynista journalists called “Greggs”, and Boris Johnson declared himself “made of Greggs” in an interview (although he did later fail to recall the cost of a sausage roll when questioned by LBC’s Nick Ferrari. Maybe he has a secret black card so doesn’t need to know).

The biggest test of its universal appeal came when the brand, famous for its meaty offerings, introduced vegan sausage rolls. The move could have been met with snide comments, but instead saw the baked good immediately sell out across every branch, contributing to Greggs’s sales surpassing £1 billion in 2019. This collective love affair has made the shop a brand. I saw this most clearly when, last year, I watched a fashion editor replace her luxury phone case with a Greggs one the chain had brought out in time for Christmas gifting. Clever sausage.

While the country seems furiously split in the wake of Brexit, elections and general angst, it’s refreshing that we can all at least agree on the joy of a sausage roll. Now where’s my black card at?

Being kind needs more than a slogan tee

Online retailer In The Style has brought out a “Be Kind” T-shirt following the tragic news of Caroline Flack’s passing.

The words printed on the T-shirt were taken from a message Flack, pictured, had shared on her Instagram, and 100 per cent of the profits go to the charity Samaritans.

The item was so popular that it sold out multiple times, and raised more than £300,000. But while that amount is impressive and will no doubt do good, we must also keep an eye on how the T-shirts are manufactured.

In The Style has a whole section of its website devoted to sustainability, recommending charity shops and the recycling of clothes. It supports the Marine Conservation Society as well. But why do you need a new T-shirt at all?

Caroline Flack (AFP via Getty Images)

Being kind shouldn’t just be about a slogan, but about the repercussions of your purchases, too.

As climate activist Venetia Falconer suggested on Twitter, you could do more good by donating money directly to charity and then writing the words on a top you already own. It’s not enough to simply tell others to be kind — you have to check you’re being kind, too. Just go to samaritans.org

Take a leaf out of my boyfriend’s book

Last week my boyfriend had an awkward encounter at our local library. He took his books and then stood there waiting, until it became creepy and the librarian asked him to leave. He says he was waiting to pay.

My boyfriend, a grown man, didn’t know that libraries were free. It has been a revelation for him. He is convinced that fewer libraries would be closing if only more people knew this.

While I’m not as convinced about the information gap as he is, I do think it’s far too easy to forget about this amazing resource.

So, in case my boyfriend is right (which seems very unlikely given his track record), go visit your nearest library — just try not to creep out the librarians.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.