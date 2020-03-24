🔥From soothing cashmere to swaddling shapes, cling to the clothes that make you feel good while WFH🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In this new world of contactless takeaways, awkward video calls and hours spent cultivating new mates via your Twitter feed, fashion has found its purpose transformed.

Certainly, the act of getting dressed has altered in a way no one could have seen coming with clothes to live in, not live out in, a new priority for most.

An emotional shift underpins this as we find ourselves looking to clothes as vessels for comfort and mental support in a way we’ve never done before. While we once wanted our wardrobe to empower and invigorate, now we utilise clothing to soothe and console. And crucially, (with the exception of the occasional Instagram influencer) we’re not bothered what anyone else thinks of them. Quite literally, we are dressing for ourselves.

The result of this truly autonomous new approach is an affection for the fabrics that make us feel good. Soft, breathable textiles are in demand with most of us more concerned with what feels good against the body instead of how it looks on it. The result is a sort of inverted form of power dressing with boardroom-ready shoulder pads replaced with reassuringly soft sweaters.

& Daughter Innes Classic Cashmere Jumper, £350 Shop it here (Shomos Uddin)

From this shift in mindset a host of new wardrobe heroes emerge, with many of us finding joy in the ordinary. For me, it’s a pair of worn-out jersey pyjamas which have become my comfort blanket during the last 10 days or so, as well as an oversized tie-dye hoodie which is the wearable equivalent of a warm hug — ideal for watching the Prime Minister’s daily briefing.

Comfort, of course, is a matter of personal preference and there’s no one-suits-all feelgood fabric to see you through this quagmire. But there are a number of certainties worth considering if you’re looking to up the ease factor.

Pure cotton is an easy win; if it’s organic even better. Seek out loose fitting T-shirts in the fabric. Cotton leggings are also perfect bumbling-round-the-house attire. There’s also a case for enveloping yourself in a little bit of luxury with super-soft wools and silks as good a mood-lifter as any endorphin-inducing show on Netflix, or large glass of Malbec.

Raey organic and recycled-yarn cotton-blend maxi dress, £295 Shop it here (Matches Fashion)

Sustainable luxury retailer Rêve En Vert has dedicated a collection to conscious loungewear that both looks and feels extraordinary, with merino wool leggings and organic oversized undies among the star attractions. Its remit includes pieces by Aussie brand Worn Store and The Wylde among many others. British labels such as Bamford are also pros at this, with oversized cashmere robes — which double up as slouchy cardis — the height of at-home-style decadence. Think of it as grown-up swaddling and the benefit will swiftly become clear.

Of course, staying indoors need not mean staying in PJs, just as comfort need not mean wallowing in your boyfriend’s track pants (NB it’s totally fine if it does) or loading up with cashmere. For some, a dress — loose-fitting and breezy — is a fine alternative. Raey has a gorgeous sweater dress in recycled cotton (£295, shop it here) that’s perfect sofa-surfing attire. If the sun continues to shine I’d also recommend digging out your favourite cotton kaftan.

On the subject of sunshine, a lightweight cashmere or merino knit in a jolly shade — see And Daughter’s primrose-yellow crew neck (£350, shop it here) — could be the happiness boost your couch attire is missing. Team with an optimistic outlook: we can do this.