🔥From Six to Heathers, the best musical theatre TikToks🔥

It’s almost as though TikTok was created for young musical theatre fans.

Out in their millions, users have helped a number of new shows, including Heathers, Six and Beetlejuice, find a new level of fame on the app, thanks to all of its many musical features. Anne Boleyn’s song Don’t Lose Ur Head has been doing the rounds on TikTok for a while and has now been shared more than half a billion times.

Hoping to get some tips on breaking into this brave new world, we’ve trawled the depths of musical theatre TikTok to find some of the best musical-themed clips.

Here’s what we found out about how to do it:

Go hard or go home

@chiwithac

the low budge version of waitress the musical #fy #fyp #theatrekid #musicaltheatre #waitress

♬ original sound – chiwithac

Show off those pipes wherever you are

@andrewtothemic

#foryou #viral #goviral follow my IG- andrewtothemic #seasonsoflove #highnote

♬ original sound – andrewtothemic

Remember every musical moment is worth appreciating

@katiejoyofosho

Make sure to really make a meal of it. #musical

♬ original sound – katiejoyofosho

Don’t limit yourself to one character…

@juliusthomasiii

Sometimes you have to encourage yourself. hamiltonmusical #aaronburr #alexanderhamilton #hamiltonmusical

♬ original sound – juliusthomasiii

…in fact, the more the merrier

@letmerobyoupls

♬ Big Fun – Evan Todd, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alice Lee, Barrett Wilbert Weed & Jon Eidson

Have the best possible lighting

@ericmontanez

I’m having too much fun with these lights

♬ Say My Name – Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler & Rob McClure

Truly commit to your role…

@drewboudreau

Dr N-Furter sings the ABCs. #musicaltheatre #musicaltheatrekid #fyp #foryou #rockyhorror #rockyhorrorpictureshow #beetlejuice #heathers

♬ original sound – drewboudreau

…and to your costume

@ceekayye

Anne is so fun 😁 #anneboleyn#sixthemusical#anneboleyncosplay#sixthemusicalcosplay#cosplay#foryou

♬ Dont lose your head from Six The Musical – toodarling

Don’t be afraid of a duet

@therealsnowwhite

As a musical theatre student I really appreciate his beetlejuice #duet with cameronj0yce #beetlejuice #lydiadeetz #musicaltheatre

♬ original sound – customsoundscam

Find a couple of friends and good acoustics

@jimhogan220

“Defying Gravity” (Wicked) 💚💚💚 brendanjacobsmith liamfennecken I mean we had to do it… #defyinggravity #wicked #singing #cover

♬ original sound – jimhogan220

Make sure everyone can enjoy the music

@carolyngracesigns

#duet with hamiltonmusical #satisfiedchallenge #hamilton #hamiltonmusical #asl #signlanguage #dayattheoffice

♬ Satisfied Challenge – hamiltonmusical

Use whatever props you’ve got to hand

@kaycebrewer

Singing the money notes of musical theatre songs part 2 • Hamilton

♬ original sound – kaycebrewer

Look fabulous

@coconutricebear

I’m the queen! 👸🏻 #queen #samoyed #dogsoftiktok #wetdog #getdown #doggo #cutedog

♬ Get Down – Six Feat. Genesis Lynea

But never, ever steal a loaf of bread

@lungthief

if anyone asks u to explain les mis to them, this is it #lesmis #lesmiserables #musicaltheatre #theatrekid #theatre #aplit

♬ original sound – ny.grant

Time to make your own…

