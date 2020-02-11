🔥From Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly to Prince Charles and Princess Diana: The royal divorces over the years🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It has been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family, with allegations made against Prince Andrew and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals.

Now, the Queen has received another blow, as her “favourite” grandchild is splitting from his wife – making him the first of the Queen’s grandchildren to file for divorce.

(PA)

As Peter Phillips confirms his “sad but amicable” split from wife Autumn Kelly, we take a look at the royal divorces over the years.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, 2020

(PA)

Princess Anne’s son and the Queen’s eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, announced his split from wife Autumn in February 2020.

The pair married in 2003 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, then went on to have two daughters: Savannah, who was born on December 29, 2010, and Isla, who was born in 2012.

In an official statement, it was revealed: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, 1996

(Shutterstock)

Despite their fairytale wedding in 1981, which saw the heir to the throne marry 20-year-old Lady Diana Spencer in an opulent St Paul’s ceremony, the pair divorced shortly before the People’s Princess’ untimely death in August 1997.

Even before their wedding, Diana had doubts over Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, after finding a bracelet her betrothed had made as a present for his former lover.

The bracelet featured F and G for Fred and Gladys – their pet names for one another.

On their honeymoon, Diana also noticed the prince wearing a pair of gold cufflinks engraved with interwoven Cs – a present from Camilla.

Diana developed bulimia, but Charles was at a loss as to how to comfort her.

Their relationship broke down bitterly. Behind the scenes, Charles had an affair with Camilla and Diana with Major James Hewitt.

(AFP/Getty Images)

In December 1992, prime minister John Major announced Charles and Diana – the parents of princes William and Harry – were separating.

The same year, the growing intimacy between Charles and Camilla became apparent when the so-called “Camillagate” tape of a conversation between the pair surfaced.

In June 1994, Charles admitted to Jonathan Dimbleby in a television interview that he was unfaithful to Diana after their marriage broke down.

In November 1995, Diana gave a Panorama television interview in which she said of her relationship with Charles “there were three of us in this marriage”, and cast doubts on his suitability as a king.

The Queen urged them to divorce and they did so in 1996. Diana died in a car crash just over a year later.

Charles married Camilla in 2005.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1996

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughter Princess Beatrice (Getty Images)

Despite being seen as a breath of fresh air, Sarah Ferguson later confessed: “I was hopeless from the start… They could never make me the perfect princess.”

Not only did Sarah feel stifled by the pressures that come attached to royal life, her husband’s frequent trip away with the Royal Navy took their toll on their marriage.

Their relationship came under scrutiny when photographs were discovered of the duchess on holiday with Texan oilman Steve Wyatt in Morocco.

Fergie and Andrew’s separation was then announced in March 1992 – before paparazzi photos of a topless Duchess of York having her feet kissed by financial adviser John Bryan were published in the newspapers.

The incident coincided with her trip to Balmoral, where she was staying with her in-laws, and the Duke of Edinburgh is said to have never forgiven her for the scandal.

The pair eventually divorced in 1996, but they have co-parented their two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Beatrice attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (REUTERS)

The duchess has always been a staunch supporter of the duke, continuing her devotion during the Epstein saga, which has seen Andrew step down from royal duties in the wake of his car-crash Newsnight interview about his friendship with the convicted paedophile.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

(Getty Images)

In April 1989, the Palace named Royal Navy Commander Timothy Laurence as the writer of a number of personal letters stolen from the Princess Royal’s briefcase and sent to The Sun newspaper.

Four months later, Buckingham Palace announced that Anne and her husband Captain Mark Phillips, who had two children Peter and Zara, were to separate.

They divorced in 1992, but remained on good terms.

In December the same year, Anne married Timothy Laurence at a private ceremony at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland.

Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones

(PA )

The Queen’s sister Princess Margaret put duty before desire when she called off plans to marry divorced Group Captain Peter Townsend in 1955.

She later wed photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who became the Earl of Snowdon, in 1960.

Rumours of a rift began as early as 1967, when foreign newspapers began to carry stories of a private “battle royal”, but the reports were denied.

They were seen together less and less, amid speculation about Lord Snowdon’s romances with society ladies, and an affair between Margaret and landscape gardener Roddy Llewellyn.

As the relationship became increasingly bitter, Lord Snowdon reportedly would make lists of “things I hate about you” and leave them in books Margaret was reading.

One note placed in her glove drawer allegedly read: “You look like a Jewish manicurist and I hate you.”

With divorce viewed as unthinkable, it was assumed the couple would simply lead separate lives.

But the split came in March 1976, with the Palace announcing they had “mutually agreed to live apart”, but had “no plans for divorce”. They had been married nearly 16 years.

They finally divorced in 1978, making Margaret the first senior royal to do so since Henry VIII.

The only child of the Queen not to divorce is the Earl of Wessex who married Sophie Rhys Jones, now the Countess of Wessex, in 1999.

One other key relationship has remained solid throughout.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been married for 72 years, celebrating their platinum anniversary in 2017.

Additional reporting by PA